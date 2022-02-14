 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

  • 0
021222-qc-spt-iowa state swim053.JPG

Bettendorf's Carter Anderson celebrates after finishing second in the 100 butterfly during the Iowa state swim meet Saturday in Iowa City.

 Bobby Metcalf

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: