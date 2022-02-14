alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Feb 14, 2022 11 min ago 0 Bettendorf's Carter Anderson celebrates after finishing second in the 100 butterfly during the Iowa state swim meet Saturday in Iowa City. Bobby Metcalf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley advance 12 wrestlers to state Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott wrestles Bettendorf's DeAvione Parker in the 170-pound championship match during the Class 3A District 4 wrestling meet Saturday at Iowa City High. McDermott earned a 5-3 decision over Parker to advance to the state tournament. BOBBY METCALF Fort Madison's Daniel Sokolik wrestles Bettendorf's Diego Cortes in a 220-pound wrestleback during the Class 3A District 4 wrestling meet Saturday at Iowa City High. Amos pinned Mendoza to claim the district title while Mendoza also advanced to state with a second-place finish. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott wrestles Bettendorf's DeAvione Parker in the 170-pound championship match during the Class 3A District 4 wrestling meet Saturday at Iowa City High. McDermott earned a 5-3 decision over Parker to advance to the state tournament. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael wrestles Fort Madison's Nolan Riddle in a 132-pound championship match during the Class 3A District 4 wrestling meet Saturday at Iowa City High. Carmichael pinned Riddle to earn a state berth. Bobby Metcalf Iowa City High's Kael Kurtz wrestles Bettendorf's Jayce Luna in the 126-pound championship during the Class 3A District 4 wrestling meet Saturday at Iowa City High. Kurtz defeated Luna in the final while Luna earned a state berth with a second-place finish. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Fulton at United Township boys basketball (Feb. 12, 2022) Fulton's Brock Mason Senior point guard Brock Mason handles the ball for Fulton. Jackson Colgan handles the ball for United Township. Brock Mason launches a shot for Fulton in the third quarter against United Township on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. He finished with 11 points. United Township's D'Vonte Cartwright drives to the basket against Fulton defenders Brock Mason (2), Patrick Lower (5) and Baylen Damhoff. Jackson Colgan shoots in the lane for United Township. Brock Mason of Fulton Fulton's Jacob Jones Fulton coach R.J. Coffey watches Brock Mason launch a 3-pointer from the left corner over De'Vontay Wright of United Township. All eyes are on the basket, including those of United Township defender De'Vontay Wright, as Brock Mason follows through on a 3-point shot in the third quarter. De'Vontay Wright of United Township Fulton's Brock Mason, right, pokes the ball away from Darius Rogers of United Township and comes up with a steal in the fourth quarter Saturday night in East Moline. JonGremmels Photos: Iowa state swim meet Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell swims during the 100 butterfly during the Iowa state swim meet Saturday in Iowa City. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Noah Mitvalsky swims in the consolation heat of the 100 freestyle during the Iowa state swim meet Saturday in Iowa City. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf's Carter Anderson swam to a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly Saturday at the state swim meet in Iowa City. Bobby Metcalf Indianola freshman Isaiah Picard is congratulated after swimming in the 100 freestyle during the Iowa state swim meet Saturday in Iowa City. Picard, born with spina bifida, is the first paraswimmer to qualify for the state meet in Iowa history. Picard, born with spina bifida, is the first paraswimmer to qualify for the state meet in Iowa history. Bobby Metcalf