Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Chad Specht has resigned as girls basketball coach at Central DeWitt following a trip to the state tournament last winter.
- Updated
Pleasant Valley recorded wins in eight events Thursday night at the state-qualifying meet, half of those in relays.
Here is a look at the local Iowa girls track and field state qualifiers. The state meet is Thursday through Saturday next week in Des Moines.
- Updated
Marc Polite was approved Tuesday night by the Rock Island school board as the program's next boys basketball coach.
Here is a look at the local Iowa boys track and field state qualifiers. The state meet is Thursday through Saturday next week in Des Moines.
- Updated
ELDRIDGE — Jake Dolphin does not hit ground strokes with the pace like some of his opponents. He does not possess the big serve that results i…
- Updated
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
- Updated
Sophia Utsinger had a pair of goals as Bettendorf snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Geneseo on Saturday.
- Updated
Clinton's Joe Simpson set a new personal best in the discus and continued his season-long success in the shot put at Thursday's Class 4A state-qualifying meet.
- Updated
Doug Hinkle has been around football for a long time.