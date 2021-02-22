{{featured_button_text}}
022021-qc-spt-iowa-state-wrestl-027.JPG

Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill celebrates after beating Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker 5-3 in the 220-pound final at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hill finished the season unbeaten.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

A look at last week's Iowa State Wrestling Championships

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}