Plenty of work looms before Illinois prep hoops season actually tips off

First off, I'm excited for the high school student-athletes in the state of Illinois who learned on Wednesday that the Illinois High School Association moved forward to allow a winter sports season.

It had to be strange for those in Illinois sitting and watching their Iowa counterparts have a full fall season while football, soccer and volleyball seasons in the Land of Lincoln were on hold and moved to a new, shortened season.

This, though, must be taken with a grain of salt as it seems there are still plenty of hoops to jump through before Nov. 30 when the boys and girls basketball seasons might actually start.

With the IHSA announcement on Wednesday, giddiness ensued — kids were getting their sports seasons back and this could be a step in the right direction in a return to normalcy from the COVID-19 nightmare we have all endured since the middle of March.

But was it really that simple?

This whole situation surrounding COVID-19 and the pandemic is like an onion with all the layers involved. I'm sure in some of those layers that political ramifications loom that not many of us can comprehend. Like an onion, this crisis has also led many to shed tears over losses and mental health concerns.