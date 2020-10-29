Plenty of work looms before Illinois prep hoops season actually tips off

First off, I'm excited for the high school student-athletes in the state of Illinois who learned on Wednesday that the Illinois High School Association moved forward to allow a winter sports season.
It had to be strange for those in Illinois sitting and watching their Iowa counterparts have a full fall season while football, soccer and volleyball seasons in the Land of Lincoln were on hold and moved to a new, shortened season.
This, though, must be taken with a grain of salt as it seems there are still plenty of hoops to jump through before Nov. 30 when the boys and girls basketball seasons might actually start.
With the IHSA announcement on Wednesday, giddiness ensued — kids were getting their sports seasons back and this could be a step in the right direction in a return to normalcy from the COVID-19 nightmare we have all endured since the middle of March.
But was it really that simple?
This whole situation surrounding COVID-19 and the pandemic is like an onion with all the layers involved. I'm sure in some of those layers that political ramifications loom that not many of us can comprehend. Like an onion, this crisis has also led many to shed tears over losses and mental health concerns.
And in what might be the biggest game-changing turnover in all of this, the IHSA might have done nothing more than kick the decision to have a basketball season to the individual school districts or conferences across the state. That was a message buried in Wednesday's announcement — schools have the option to opt out of the season if they desire to do so.
From my perspective, there are still plenty of issues that need to be worked through before the season actually tips off. And as scary as this might be, it appears as if a final decision on how the hoops season plays out may be in the hands of lawyers.
One big red flag appeared Wednesday from the Illinois State Board of Education. In a memo, state superintendent of education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala wrote:
“... We recognize the value of sports in students' lives and share your hope that students can return safely to play this school year. However, at this moment, we urge you to prioritize health and safety, and to returning the 1.76 million students currently learning remotely to the classroom.
“The parents and families of Illinois have trusted us as leaders not only with the education of their children but with their health and safety while in our care. Public health experts have determined that basketball poses a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and is not currently safe to play.
“Defying the state's public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities.”
Not a glowing endorsement for the return of basketball if you ask me.
Throw that word “liability” out there and this return to sports may end up in a different court than most figured.
Also, you have to wonder if defying Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision to make basketball a high-risk sport (that would not allow playing games or even running scrimmages in practice) would be costly in terms of state funding to schools. Would it go as far as school districts not receiving state funds? That's definitely a game that we don't need to be playing.
Even with the IHSA's blessing to play games, those contests won't be the same. The Illinois Department of Public Health still has limits on the size of gatherings in the state and that means fans will NOT be allowed in gyms. While football games have played this fall on all levels with a limited number of family members in attendance, indoor basketball would have none. No parents. No boosters. No cheerleaders.
School officials have said that details need to be worked out to accommodate freshmen and sophomore teams that wouldn't even be able to stay and watch varsity games after their contests. Transportation is yet another layer to be figured out with social distancing mandates in place.
Only essential personnel — players, coaches, school administrators, and bench workers — would be allowed in the gyms. If the numbers are too high, media members may not even be allowed.
Many schools are set up to stream games on the internet so families and fans can watch, but it's not the same as creating — and being part of — the atmosphere.
The lights in the gym will be on, but the electricity will be absent.
I suppose even under those circumstances, giving players a season is better than nothing — if it can be done safely.
And that may be the biggest thing in all of this. Can basketball be played safely? Coronavirus cases in the state, and nation, are again spiking and that's not good. I have family members and neighbors who were inflicted with this disease. While technically recovered, the ramifications are still present and they are not back to normal.
And we still don't know the long-term effects. I find myself asking the simple question: "Is a sport season now for a teenager worth it in the long run if it leads to issues when they are 40, 50, 60?” It would be an even bigger mistake if those issues down the road lead to a lower quality of life or a shorter lifespan.
Here is hoping that the right decisions can be made in order to have a prosperous basketball season all can enjoy and get through in good health.
Consider this a cautionary tale, a big-picture perspective of the situation and what potentially lies ahead in the next few weeks as schools decide their next moves.
Hopefully it doesn't play out as an “I-told-you-so” story when yet another season is canceled.
