PREP BRIEFS: Lancer girls pull away from Iowa City West

Girls soccer

North Scott 7, Iowa City West 2: Breaking from a 2-1 halftime lead, the North Scott High School girls soccer team blew past the Iowa City West Trojans 7-2 Thursday in non-conference action at West High School.

The victory was the third straight for the 9-5-1 Lancers, while the 6-6 Trojans had their four-game win streak snapped.

Boys soccer

Davenport Central 7, Dubuque Hempstead 0: The Davenport Central High School boys soccer team rolled to its sixth straight victory, going on the road and topping hosting Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The 11-4 Blue Devils have outscored foes 36-2 in this six-game stretch, scoring at least six goals in four of those.

Senior Nathan Hummel continued doing Nathan Hummel things in the contest, scoring three goals and assisting on three others. Carter Hurst had two goals — both off Hummel helpers. Eric Hayes and Cortez Brown scored Central’s other two markers.

North Scott 7, Dubuque Senior 1: The North Scott Lancers had the offense in gear after halftime, scoring six second-half goals Thursday evening in a 7-1 non-conference boys soccer romp past Dubuque Senior at the Lancer Pitch.

Ollie Hughes and Luke Crawford each scored two goals as the Lancers moved to 10-5 with their third straight victory.

Liam Regan, Cole Yarham and Corbin Schneider each scored goals as the Lancers have now totaled 26 goals in those three victories. North Scott keeper Jakob Nelson recorded an assist on a long pass from his goal box.

Beckman Catholic 5, Central DeWitt 0: The Central DeWitt High School boys soccer team dropped to 3-11 after Thursday’s 5-0 nonconference loss to Beckman Catholic, which moved to 10-3.

Baseball

Moline 8, Morton 0: Zach Holton and Ethan Mesich-Fiems combined to three-hit the Morton Potters on Thursday in the Maroons’ 8-0 nonconference victory at Holmgren Field.

Holton allowed all three hits to the Class 3A regional top-seeded Potters in his six innings of work. Mesich-Fiems pitched himself into and out of trouble with two walks and two strikeouts in the seventh.

Hunter Warren led 20-8 Moline’s offense, collecting three of the team’s seven hits and driving in three runs. Riley fuller had two hits and an RBI, while Ethan Sountris and Josh Morales each drove in a run.

Alleman 7, Riverdale 6: The Alleman High School baseball team scored six runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to steal a 7-6 non-conference road victory over the Riverdale Rams on Thursday to move its record to 4-16. The loss dropped Riverdale to 14-4.

Jason Bowker delivered a two-run game-tying homer in that seventh-inning uprising and he drove in three runs in the contest.

Softball

Moline 2, Quincy 0: Moline High School’s batterymates of Kayla Collins and Alaina Diaz came up big Thursday afternoon in the Maroons’ 2-0 Western Big 6 Conference softball victory over Quincy at Bob Seitz Field.

Collins, the winning pitcher, and catcher Diaz each drove in single runs in the contest. Collins pitched her way out of some major jams — including in the third when Quincy loaded the bases without a hit. Two of her eight strikeouts came in that frame as she she worked out of that predicament.

Each team had just two hits in the contest, all of them singles. Diaz had an RBI single in the second. Kaylie Holtam had Moline’s other base knock. Collins drove in a run on a suicide squeeze in the third.

The Maroons moved to 8-3 in the Big 6 with their 11th straight victory.

Geneseo 15, Riverdale 0 (5): The Geneseo High School softball team scored runs in all five at-bats Thursday en route to an easy 15-0 five-inning nonconference victory over the hosting Riverdale Rams.

Geneseo opened with a five-run first inning and after single runs in the second and third frames, added a six-spot in the fourth. The Maple Leafs capped the onslaught with two more runs in the top of the fifth.

