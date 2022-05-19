PREP REPORT: 3A substate soccer opens

Baseball

Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Peoria Heights 1: Mason Heitzler struck out 10 and allowed just one run on four hits in a complete game effort to lift the Titans to a Class 1A regional semifinal victory.

Heitzler also hit his sixth home run of the year to drive in a pair of runs, while Colin Hornback also had two RBIs on two hits for Annawan-Wethersfield, which faces Henry-Senachwine Saturday in a regional final.

Bureau Valley 5, Riverdale 4: The Rams saw their season end in a tight loss to Bureau Valley in a Class 2A regional semifinal.

Boys soccer

Davenport North 3, Burlington 2 (OT): Kyle Bitterman scored the game-winning goal 2 minutes, 11 seconds into overtime to lift the Wildcats (11-7) over the Grayhounds (9-7) in a Class 3A substate soccer opener.

The Wildcats, who now face No. 4 Pleasant Valley Monday, trailed 2-1 before a goal from Chase Green sent things to overtime. Green also scored in the first half for North.

Bettendorf 6, Davenport West 0: Alex Cullum netted a hat trick and the Bulldogs also got goals from Kaiden VanderWeele, Chase Wakefield and Quentin Legrix in a Class 3A substate-opening win over the Falcons (1-11). Bettendorf (13-5) travels to face Muscatine Monday.

North Scott 11, Clinton 1: Carter Stratman, Henry Rose, Coke Yarham and Michael Wilming all scored two goals as North Scott (11-5) rolled to a Class 3A substate-opening win over Clinton (5-12). The Lancers travel to face Iowa City Liberty Monday.

Maquoketa 5, Central DeWitt 2: Maquoketa (3-11-1) matched its highest scoring output of the season in a Class 2A substate-opening win over its rival Central DeWitt (3-13). The Cardinals travel to face top-seeded Marion Monday.

Assumption 10, Highland 0: Top-ranked Assumption scored 10 goals in the first half to a win in a Class 1A substate opener. The Knights host Dubuque Wahlert, a 5-0 winner over Bellevue Marquette, Monday.

West Liberty 5, PCM 3: Juan Mateo netted a hat trick to lift the Comets (11-3) over the Mustangs (5-9) in a Class 1A substate opener. Alexis Garcia added two assists and Jahsiah Galvan had a goal and an assist as the Comets never trailed in the game. West Liberty hosts Mid-Prairie Monday.

Prince of Peace 7, Cascade 3: Marcus Blount scored three goals to lift the Irish (9-5) over the Cougars in a Class 1A substate opener. Prince of Peace travels to West Branch Monday.

West Branch 4, Tipton 0: The Bears scored two goals in each half to down the Tigers (4-9) in a Class 1A substate opener.

