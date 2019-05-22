Baseball
Alleman baseball postponed: For nearly 25 minutes, the Alleman Pioneers poured runs on the Byron Tigers.
For the next 30 minutes, the skies poured rain on Larry Saunders Field.
The torrential rain left the infield unplayable on Wednesday evening, forcing the Pioneers and Tigers to come back today at 4:30 to finish the second semifinal of the Class 2A Byron Sectional leading the hosts 5-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.
Normal Community 4, Rock Island 2: Normal Community High School baseball coach Ryan Short knew better than to take Wednesday's Class 4A Moline Regional opener too lightly.
His top-seeded Ironmen were in the same position last season, being a higher seed facing a lower-seeded Rock Island club when the Rocks pulled off the huge tourney upset.
The Rocks almost made it two years in a row pulling off the regional-opening stunner.
Instead, the Rocks had a seventh-inning rally stall, leaving the potential tying runs on base to end the game and falling 4-2 to the Ironmen at Moline's Holmgren Field.
Hall 7, Erie-Prophetstown 3: Hall drew seven walks and pulled away in the fifth inning thanks to a walk, wild pitch, balk and passed ball that turned a one-run game into a 4-2 advantage.
LeRoy 3, Ridgewood 0: After outscoring opponents 27-1 en route to its first regional title in five years, Ridgewood's bats were silenced by the LeRoy pitching staff in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Nate Sammer and Max Buckles paired up to no-hit the Spartans (25-7), Sammer dealing nine strikeouts in 6⅔ innings. Cole Franks also struck out nine but allowed an RBI single from Brett Egan and a two-run hit from Logan Peterson.
Elmwood-Brimfield 3, Orion 2: The Chargers rallied back from a three-run deficit in the seventh inning but fell just short in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Galesburg 1, Geneseo 0: The Maple Leafs were held silent by top-seeded Galesburg in a Class 3A regional semifinal after Geneseo had scored 10 runs in a regional opener. Geneseo's Jaren Burcher threw a one-hitter, striking out 11.
Softball
Moline 8, Normal Community 1: Kayla DePoorter and Sydney Jensen each had three-hit, two-RBI games to lead the Maroons to a Class 4A regional semifinal win over Normal Community in Pekin. The Maroons advance to play Normal West in a regional final Saturday at 11 a.m.
Geneseo 9, Metamora 1: Delaney Ostrowski allowed just four hits and added a double and two RBIs to help Geneseo beat Metamora in a Class 3A regional semifinal. Mary Thomas added six RBIs on four hits. The Maple Leafs face regional host IVC Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Iowa City High 9, Muscatine 0: It didn't take long for the seventh-ranked Iowa City High Little Hawks to take the lead against the Muscatine Muskies in their Class 3A substate semifinal game Wednesday at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex.
City High (12-3) managed to add to its lead in short order as well.
It didn't take long to add the third goal, either. Or fourth. Before the game entered the 10th minute of play, the Muskies (6-10) were already facing a 4-0 deficit.
The early torrid scoring pace was even too much for City High as the pace of play slowed considerably once it obtained a four-goal cushion in what became a 9-0 City High win.
Iowa City West 7, Davenport Central 0: Central's six-game winning streak was snapped by second-ranked Iowa City West in a Class 3A substate semifinal. The Blue Devils finish their season 11-6.
C.R. Washington 10, Davenport North 0: Class 3A 11th-ranked Washington scored five first-half goals en route to a lopsided victory over North in a substate semifinal at Coe College's Clark Field.
Keaton Woods tallied four goals and Brooks Papendick had three for Washington (12-5), which advances to Saturday's substate final against Iowa City High.
North closes coach David Gamble's first season at 13-7.
Dyersville Beckman 2, Assumption 1: Assumption's quest for a third straight trip to state fell short in a Class 1A substate semifinal loss to 15th-ranked Dyersville Beckman.
The Knights trailed 2-1 at halftime and couldn't find the equalizer in the final 40 minutes to finish their season 7-12.
Marion 5, Central DeWitt 0: Top-ranked Marion remained undefeated with its second win of the season over Central DeWitt in a Class 2A substate semifinal.
The Indians, who beat the Sabers 3-0 on April 9, have recorded 12 shutouts in 16 matches this season. Central DeWitt ends its season at 6-10.
Center Point-Urbana 2, Bellevue Marquette 1: Marquette struck first, but CPU rebounded with two goals, one in each half, to move on to the Class 1A substate final Saturday in Dyersville.
Francesco Aliprandini scored off a Jake Anderson assist in the 37th minute. CPU tied it before intermission and added a second-half score. Marquette bows out at 13-7.
West Liberty 4, Holy Trinity 0: The Comets (10-7) used three second half goals to pull away from Holy Trinity and secure a spot in the Class 1A Substate 5 final. West Liberty, which is ranked 11th in the state, now faces third-ranked West Burlington/Notre Dame Saturday at noon for a trip to state.
Girls soccer
Peoria Notre Dame 1, Geneseo 0: Chloe Fleeman's goal was the difference as Peoria Notre Dame snapped Geneseo's 22-game winning streak in a Class 2A sectional semifinal at Galesburg.
The Maple Leafs bow out at 22-2-1.
Dunlap 6, Rock Island 0: Rock Island's magical run ended with a Class 2A sectional semifinal loss to Dunlap. The Rocks (10-11) were coming off the program's first-ever regional title.
Bettendorf 10, Davenport West 0: Sophia Utsinger scored a hat trick and Abby Schafer and Avery Horner each added two goals to lead Bettendorf to a win over West in the regular season finale for both teams.
The win gives the Bulldogs sole possession of second place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference at 12-4, 8-1.