Prep report: Alleman baseball shuts out Quincy

Baseball
Alleman 3, Quincy 0: Zach Carpita and Noah Schneider combined on a five-hit shutout for the victorious Pioneers.
Carpita hurled 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11, to record his third win before Schneider came in to get the final out for hits third save.
"This was Zach's best outing by far, and our battery was fantastic with Zach and (catcher Dom Ferrari)," Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead said. "The defense was solid behind Zach."
Schneider, Jackson Marx and Alex Edwards each drove in a run for Alleman (14-7-1, 7-4 Western Big 6).
Moline 11-7, Rockford Boylan 3-8: Moline rapped out 25 hits in the doubleheader, but its rally in the second game fell just short and the Maroons settled for a split.
Moline (14-12) had 17 hits in the first game and got a complete-game pitching effort from Conner Schimmel.
In the second game, the Maroons trailed 8-5 going to the final inning and scored two runs in the top of the seventh before being retired.
Hunter Woods collected five hits in the two games and Davis Hofstatter four. Jeff Davis drove in four runs.
Geneseo 6-4, Macomb 2-5: Charlie Rice had two hits and drove in two runs and Geneseo scored in five straight innings to claim a 6-2 victory in the first half of a nonconference twin bill.
Thomas Henson allowed just one run and struck out eight in five innings to get the win.
Macomb grabbed the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning in the second game as the Maple Leafs (11-8) committed four errors.
Washington 5, Rock Island 2: Washington's Ed Harris slugged a three-run home run in the fifth inning to break open a close game.
Zach DeMarlie was on base four times for Rock Island (13-10) with two hits and two walks, but the Rocks left 11 runners on base.
Mon-Rose 1, UT 0: Monmouth-Roseville’s Justin Brooks fired a two-hit shutout to defeat United Township.
Max Cole drove in the only run of the game for the Titans.
Alex Lemaster threw six strong innings for UT (9-12-1).
Softball
Moline 18-9, Galesburg 3-3: Moline scored in every inning, including seven runs in the fifth to win the opener 18-3 in five innings.
The Maroons (10-5, 6-2 Big 6) collected 20 hits in 36 official at-bats in the contest.
They then scored three runs in the first inning of the second game on their way to a 9-3 win.
Rock Island 9, Macomb 0: Delia Schwartz fired a two-hit shutout for Rock Island, striking out six without walking anyone.
Rocky (18-4) had only a 1-0 lead before scoring five runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth. Gabriella Taber and Campbell Kelley each drove in three runs.
Geneseo 8, Macomb 2: Anna Narup pitched four shutout innings and also drove in a pair of runs as Geneseo claimed a nonconference victory.
Narup, now 13-1 on the mound, allowed just one hit before being relieved by Tara Bomleny.
Natalie Baumgardner had three hits for the Maple Leafs (16-3) and Maya Bieneman hit a home run.
Girls soccer
Geneseo 1, Peoria Notre Dame 0: Lauryn Newkirk scored the only goal of the game on a header off an assist from Jordan Porter to lift the Maple Leafs to victory over their frequent postseason nemesis.
Peoria Notre Dame has eliminated Geneseo in the last three state series for girls soccer.
Boys tennis
PV to state: The Pleasant Valley boys tennis team advanced to the final four of the Iowa Class 2A tournament by winning two matches.
The Spartans defeated Cedar Falls 5-0, then handed Mason City a 5-0 defeat to qualify for the state semifinals June 1 in Ankeny.
Girls tennis
Clinton advances: Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Clinton advanced to the final of Class 2A Region 4 with a 5-0 victories over North Scott and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
No. 1 singles player Abby Struble lost only one game all day as she defeated North Scott’s Madison Knoche 6-0, 6-0 and Kennedy’s Natalie Buelow 6-1, 6-0.
The River Queens now face Iowa City West at Bettendorf on Monday with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
Bettendorf ousted: Bettendorf edged MAC rival Pleasant Valley 5-4 in the quarterfinals of Class 2A Region 3 before being eliminated by Cedar Rapids Washington 5-0 in the semifinals.
Washington takes on Cedar Falls on Monday at Bettendorf for the regional title.
Assumption eliminated: Fairfield ended Davenport Assumption’s season with a 5-3 victory over the Knights in the semifinals of Class 1A Region 3.
Fairfield faces Pella Christian in the finals Monday at Oskaloosa.