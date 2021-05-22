Prep report: Alleman baseball shuts out Quincy

Baseball

Alleman 3, Quincy 0: Zach Carpita and Noah Schneider combined on a five-hit shutout for the victorious Pioneers.

Carpita hurled 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11, to record his third win before Schneider came in to get the final out for hits third save.

"This was Zach's best outing by far, and our battery was fantastic with Zach and (catcher Dom Ferrari)," Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead said. "The defense was solid behind Zach."

Schneider, Jackson Marx and Alex Edwards each drove in a run for Alleman (14-7-1, 7-4 Western Big 6).

Moline 11-7, Rockford Boylan 3-8: Moline rapped out 25 hits in the doubleheader, but its rally in the second game fell just short and the Maroons settled for a split.

Moline (14-12) had 17 hits in the first game and got a complete-game pitching effort from Conner Schimmel.

In the second game, the Maroons trailed 8-5 going to the final inning and scored two runs in the top of the seventh before being retired.

Hunter Woods collected five hits in the two games and Davis Hofstatter four. Jeff Davis drove in four runs.