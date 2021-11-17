Prep report: Alleman girls pull out close one

Girls basketball
Alleman 30, Pleasant Plains 28: Averi Rangel stole an inbounds pass and drove the length of the court for a game-winning basket as Alleman pulled out a close game in the Macomb Tournament.
The score was tied at 28-28 and Pleasant Plains had the ball under its own basket woth 8 seconds remaining when Rangel produced the game-winning play.
Clair Hulke scored 11 points to lead the Pioneers, who trailed 10-6 at halftime. Audrey Erickson added nine. Rangel scored all five of her points in the final quarter.
Geneseo 68, Annawan 45: Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig scored 12 points in each of the first two quarters to stake the Maple Leafs to a 46-17 halftime lead and they coasted from there to win.
Ludwig finished with a game-high 31 points. Geneseo also got 9 points apiece from Jordan Potter and Allison Griffin.
Annawan was led by Cassidy Miller with 22 points.
Volleyball
Daufeldt, Ruff honored: Macy Daufeldt, a senior outside hitter from West Liberty, and Kora Ruff, a senior setter from Pleasant Valley, were among nine players named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's Elite volleyball team on Wednesday.
A Drake signee, the 6-foot Daufeldt was named co-player of the year in the state along with Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen. She also was recognized as the Class 3A player of the year.
Ruff was chosen as the 5A player of the year and named to the Elite team — top players in all five classifications — for the second straight season. Named captain of the all-tournament squad earlier this month in Cedar Rapids, Ruff closed her career with 3,262 assists.
She signed a national letter of intent with the University of Evansville recently.
PV, which claimed its first state championship in program history, had five girls recognized.
In addition to Ruff, outside hitter Halle Vice was a first-team selection in 5A. Middle hitter Chloe Cline and libero Livia Thomsen were selected to the second team and pin hitter Arra Cottrell was honorable mention.
Amber Hall was selected as the 5A coach of the year.
North Scott outside Ella McLaughlin, who finished her career with 917 kills and 791 digs, was a second-team recipient in 4A.
Assumption, ranked No. 1 at the end of the regular season and a state semifinal participant, had three players selected in 3A — junior A.J. Schubert (second team) and libero Bri Gartner (second team) along with senior setter Carly Rolf (honorable mention).