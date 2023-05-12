Girls soccer

Alleman 2, Mendota 0: For the second consecutive season, the Pioneers brought home a regional championship trophy as they triumphed over the Trojans in a Class 1A regional final on Friday night in Mendota.

It sends Alleman (11-3-1) to the sectional semifinals in Hinckley-Big Rock where top-seeded Byron, who has scored 16 goals in two postseason matches, awaits for a 6:30 p.m. kick on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half in which the Trojans were willing to play defense, Sofia Sanchez put one of the Pioneers' 18 shots behind the net to break the tie in the 68th minute. Meredith Maynard added an insurance goal in the 75th minutes.

Both goals were assisted by Mackenzie Burkett. Alleman took seven corner kicks in the match.

Baseball

Geneseo 13-16, Alleman 1-0: The Maple Leafs coasted to a Western Big 6 Conference sweep of the Pioneers on Friday night at home and pushing their winning streak to five games.

Since getting swept against Moline on April 1, Geneseo (22-7, 9-5 WB6) has secured 19 wins in its last 23 games. The Maple Leafs scored 10 unanswered runs in the opener, plating four apiece in the second and third innings.

In the nightcap, Geneseo started fast again with four in the bottom of the first, three in the second and erupted for nine in the third and end Game 2 early via the run-rule.

No stats for the Maple Leafs were reported online.

Alleman (3-16, 1-13) avoided the two-game shutout with a run in the top of the fourth in Game 1. None of its stats were reported online.

Girls golf

L-M gets last spot for regional final: With host Mid-Prairie dominating a Class 2A regional first round tournament on its home course, the Falcons taking third meant they continue their season next week in the regional final.

Louisa-Muscatine did not have an individual finish in the top-six, but it didn't matter as its stroke total of 422 was 30 shots clear of fourth place.

Tipton fires 380 to secure regional final spot: Spurred by medalist Paycee Sorgenfrey, the Tigers finished as the runner-up at the Class 2A regional first round tournament held in Monticello.

Sorgenfrey and Ava Boldt finished in the top-six on the individual leaderboard. Wilton (438), Camanche (439) and Northeast (460) finished fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively.

Easton Valley finishes second: Fueled by three in the top-eight, the River Hawks placed as the runner-up at the Class 1A first round regional tournament held at Meadowview Country Club.

It sends Easton Valley to the regional final next week as it carded a team score of 380. Addie Farrell and Addie Fier fired an 88 and 91, respectively, to finish third and fourth. Hadley Farrell shot a 99 and Alia Schmidt hit a 102 to round out its low-four.

Cal-Wheat qualifies for regional final: The Warriors fired a team score of 448 to be 18 holes away from the state tournament after placing second at a Class 1A first round regional tournament at Cedars Edge Golf Course.

Despite not having an individual in the top-six, Cal-Wheat's depth secured them another day this season. Durant's Lauren Callison was the meet medalist to claim her spot in the regional final.

Wapello ends season: The Arrows finished in fourth place at a Class 1A regional first round tournament held at Deerwood Golf Course in New London.

Wapello did not have an individual place in the top-six.