Prep report: Alleman girls third at Macomb

Girls basketball
Alleman third at Macomb: Despite dropping its last two games Saturday, the Alleman girls basketball team opened its season with a third-place finish at the six-team round-robin tournament.
Alleman (3-2) started the day with a 46-37 loss to Illini West. The Pioneers halved an 18-point deficit entering the fourth quarter but had fallen behind too far to complete the comeback.
Audrey Erickson led Alleman with 14 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Clair Hulke added 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers of her own, on her way to securing first-team all-tournament honors.
Havana also proved too much for Alleman in its second Saturday game, as the Pioneers fell 53-30.
Hulke led the way for Alleman with 17 points and second-team all-tournament pick Averi Rangel chipped in 11. The rest of the Pioneers team combined for just two points, however.
Moline falls in third-place game: A day after getting their first win of the season over Joliet Central at the Lincoln Way West tournament, Moline couldn't keep the momentum going in the third place game.
The Maroons fell to Lincoln-Way Central 61-47.
The loss drops Moline to 1-2 on the young season.