Girls basketball

Alleman 45, Galesburg 42: A nip-and-tuck Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball contest went in the favor of the visiting Alleman Pioneers Saturday afternoon as they put a dent in Galesburg’s league title hopes and secured the Geneseo Maple Leafs a share of the crown.

Clair Hulke scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Pioneers (17-13, 7-6 Big 6) as Audrey Erickson added 10 and Tyla Thomas nine. Alleman, the only WB6 squad to beat the Silver Streaks twice, had just five players score in the contest it led 30-24 at halftime and 35-31 heading into the final frame.

The Pioneers will finish with a winning record, and at least a .500 conference record, for the first time since 2014-15.

Capre Ferguson led Galesburg (23-7, 9-4 Big 6) with 15 points as the Pioneers held senior standout Kiarra Kilgore to 10 points, almost half of her league scoring average. The loss dropped the Silver Streaks 1.5 games behind league-leading Geneseo (24-6, 10-3 WB6).

Rock Island 50, Sterling 44: Kayla Rice scored 18 points to lead the Rocks to the Western Big 6 Conference home victory Saturday.

Tamiah Jamison added 10 more to improve the 16-13 Rocks to 8-5 in WB6 play and tied with Quincy for third in the league standings.

Rock Island survived despite scoring just nine points in each of the middle quarters, securing the victory with a 13-point fourth quarter.

Sterling dropped to 3-24, 0-13 Big 6.

Geneseo 66, Aurora West 58: With the help of 26 made free throws, the Geneseo High School girls basketball team posted a victory over Aurora West in a game played at the Kristina M. Colombe Hoops For a Cure Tournament at Kaneland High School.

Making the victory even more memorable was that senior Dannielle Beach surpassed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career early in the first quarter with her only 3-pointer of the game.

As it turned out, both Beach and Annie Wirth did most of their damage from the free-throw line – each making 11 charity tosses as the Maple Leafs moved to 24-6 with the non-conference victory. Those helped Beach to a game-high 30 points and Wirth finish with 23 as they scored all but 13 of Geneseo’s points.

Geneseo, which had some help to secure at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference crown without playing a league game, jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and iced the game with a 20-point fourth quarter when Beach scored 12 points and Wirth added six points from the free-throw line.

The Maple Leafs will have a chance to win the outright Western Big 6 title against Moline on Thursday before starting regional play on Feb. 14.

Quincy 53, Moline 27: Offensive struggles proved costly for the Moline High School girls basketball team Saturday afternoon in a Western Big 6 Conference setback at Quincy.

“Careless turnovers and cold shooting,” said Moline coach Adrian Ritchie after his team fell to 6-20, 4-9 Big 6. “Not bad defensively, but got outplayed inside.”

That would have been by Quincy’s Taylor Fohey and Asia Seangmany who scored 14 and 11 to lead the Blue Devils (17-11, 8-5 big 6). Leila Dade also added nine.

The Maroons were led by senior Sam Veto’s seven points and five from sophomore Jaliyah Jackson.

Boys basketball

Moline 81, Bloomington 53: Saturday’s Midwest Crossroads Shootout game for the Moline High School boys basketball team was a one-sided affair.

Owen Freeman scored 19 points, Brock Harding 16 and Trayvon Taylor 11 in leading the Maroons to an easy victory over Bloomington.

The victory moved the Class 4A second-ranked Maroons to 24-3.

United Township 70, Monmouth Roseville 44: Four of five Panther starters scored in double figures to charge United Township to its 10th victory in 11 games on Saturday at the Panther Den.

Caeden Terrell paced UT (22-5) with 15, and De’Vontay Wright (12 points), Bristol Lewis (11 points), Omarion Roberts (11 points) and Dominic Rhoden (eight points) all contributed in the home victory.

Orion 67, Geneseo 48: A slow start did in the Geneseo High School boys basketball team Saturday.

Orion raced out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter before Geneseo battled back within 30-20 at halftime. The lead was 49-38 after the third quarter and ballooned early in the fourth, according to Geneseo coach Brad Storm, who said his Leafs cut it back under 10.

“We just ran out of gas,” said Storm after his club remained winless on the season. “Orion executed, made plays and took advantage of too many live ball turnovers. … I was proud that we kept coming back at them, but we put ourselves in a big hole and burnt everything in two comebacks.”

Landon Nordstrom led the Leafs with 21 points and Lonnie Catour added 17.

Orion’s Gus Nedved tied for game-high scoring honors with 21 and Charger Xavyor Winter added 17 for the winners.

Girls bowling

Dixon Regional: It was a tough day for most of the local teams at Saturday’s IHSA Dixon Regional bowling tournament as only the Kewanee High School girls advanced to sectional action next weekend.

Kewanee will be joined in sectional action by four individuals who were among those to qualify as individuals not on an advancing team. Those four locals are Rock Island’s Ryleigh Terry, Geneseo’s Sarah Lawrence and Moline’s duo of Nivena McCoy and Skylar Houseman.

In the team race, LaSalle-Peru finished atop of the 14-team field with a 5,804 pinfall across six games. The Cavaliers were followed by Dixon (5141), Peru-St. Bede (5083) and Kewanee (5039) as the sectional-qualifying teams.

L-P’s Olivia Weber was the top individual with a 1384 total and followed by Kewanee senior Mya Mirocha with a 1208. RI’s Terry placed 18th overall with a 1023. Lawrence was 20th with a 102 just ahead of McCoy and Houseman who were 21st and 22nd with scores of 999 and 998.

In the team race, Rock Island (4769), Geneseo (4705), United Township (4578) and Moline (4566) placed sixth throughninth. Erie-Prophetstown (4384) was 11th.