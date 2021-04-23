Prep report: Alleman, Rock Island prevail on road

Football
Alleman 23, Galesburg 20: Alleman outscored Galesburg 17-0 in the final quarter Friday night to finish off its season with a three-point win at Van Dyke Field in Galesburg.
The Pioneers (3-3) scored two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and then won the game with a field goal in the final minute. Alleman intercepted a pass on Galesburg's final possession to secure the victory.
Galesburg hit a series of big plays to build a 20-0 lead. Tristan Legate found Alexandre Egipciaco for a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Then in the second quarter, Legate connected with Hunter DeVena for a 47-yard score. Legate and Egipciaco combined on a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter before Alleman started its rally.
Rock Island 38, Quincy 7: Eli Reese threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the first three quarters as Rock Island clobbered Quincy at Flinn Stadium on Friday night.
The Rocks jumped out to a lead in the first few minutes as Reese connected with Perry Slater for a 12-yard score. Early in the second quarter, Reese found Mareion Anderson for a 26-yard touchdown.
Then set up by an interception from Slater, Rock Island made it 20-0 when Marriyon Rogers darted in from 22 yards. Reese had a 14-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the half to give Rock Island (4-2) a 26-0 advantage.
Reese hit Cole Rusk for an 82-yard score in the third quarter as coach Ben Hammer's team padded its lead to 32-0. Reese completed 16 of his first 25 passes for 239 yards.
Baseball
Hall 11, Moline 10: After digging itself an 8-0 hole, Moline made a valiant comeback but couldn't come all the way back in a nonconference loss Friday.
Hunter Warren accounted for three of Moline's six hits while Hunter Woods homered and drove in two runs for the Maroons.
Tresdon Rybarczyk had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Hall, which plated five runs in the first and three more in the second to build a commanding lead.
Maddux Dieckman took the loss for Moline, which is back at home on Saturday for a doubleheader against Normal Community at 10 a.m.
Softball
Riverdale 1, Moline 0: Ashlyn Hemm struck out 23 and threw 10 shutout innings as Riverdale clipped Moline in a nonconference game Friday.
The Rams pushed across the only run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Regan Walston had the RBI for Riverdale.
Breanna Ross had three of the Maroons' four hits in the game. Sydney Haas finished with two hits for the Rams. Lindsey Glass struck out nine for Moline.