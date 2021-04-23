Prep report: Alleman, Rock Island prevail on road

Reese hit Cole Rusk for an 82-yard score in the third quarter as coach Ben Hammer's team padded its lead to 32-0. Reese completed 16 of his first 25 passes for 239 yards.

Baseball

Hall 11, Moline 10: After digging itself an 8-0 hole, Moline made a valiant comeback but couldn't come all the way back in a nonconference loss Friday.

Hunter Warren accounted for three of Moline's six hits while Hunter Woods homered and drove in two runs for the Maroons.

Tresdon Rybarczyk had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Hall, which plated five runs in the first and three more in the second to build a commanding lead.

Maddux Dieckman took the loss for Moline, which is back at home on Saturday for a doubleheader against Normal Community at 10 a.m.

Softball

Riverdale 1, Moline 0: Ashlyn Hemm struck out 23 and threw 10 shutout innings as Riverdale clipped Moline in a nonconference game Friday.

The Rams pushed across the only run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Regan Walston had the RBI for Riverdale.

Breanna Ross had three of the Maroons' four hits in the game. Sydney Haas finished with two hits for the Rams. Lindsey Glass struck out nine for Moline.

