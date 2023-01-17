 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP REPORT

Prep report: Alleman rolls past Rockridge

Alleman High School logo

Girls basketball

Alleman 52, Rockridge 30: Clair Hulke had 23 points and Audrey Erickson chipped in 15 as Alleman downed Rockridge Tuesday night in a non-conference game at Rockridge High School.

The Pioneers (15-10) built a 19-11 lead after the opening quarter and never relinquished it in picking up their second win in as many nights. Alleman had seven players score in the game.

Cierra Bush led the Rockets with 10 points.

Boys basketball

Burlington 65, Muscatine 61: Muscatine held an 11-point halftime lead against Burlington, but the 10th-ranked team in Iowa Class 4A rallied to pull out a nonconference win Tuesday night at Carl Johannsen Gymnasium in Burlington.

Muscatine led 32-21 at intermission, but Burlington outscored coach Luke Turelli's team 25-15 in the third quarter to get back into the game.

Tied with less than 10 seconds to go, Burlington's Merquiche Lewis drove and dished to Nehemiah Lewis for the go-ahead basket.

Muscatine (3-9) tried a long pass, but it went out of bounds. The Grayhounds improved to 11-3 on the season.

Muscatine's Luke Wieskamp came off the bench to score 13 points.

Wrestling

Sterling 63, Alleman 13: Sterling posted seven falls Tuesday night in its Western Big 6 Conference dual win over Alleman.

The Pioneers received wins from Tony Garcia (120 pounds), Adam Jacki (132) and Andrew Torres (182). Garcia had a first-period pin while Jacki recorded a 15-2 major decision and Torres pulled out a 6-2 win.

Zyan Westbrook (113), Tatum Allen (152), Thomas Tate (160), Gage Tate (170), Diego Leal (195), Oswaldo Navarro (220) and Javier Luna (285) had pins for the Golden Warriors.

