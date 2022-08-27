PREP REPORT: Alleman wins season opener

CHICAGO — The Alleman High School football program made sure it will not endure another winless season.

In Saturday's season opener, the Pioneers strolled into the Windy City and rolled to a 32-6 victory over hosting Chicago Academy.

Seniors Andrew Torres and Quentin Fonseca had rushing touchdowns to spur the Pioneers to a 19-0 halftime lead, an advantage that helped put last year's 0-9 campaign in the rear view mirror.

Junior quarterback Daniel VanDeHeede threw three touchdown passes as the Pioneers found some big holes in the Cougars secondary in opening a 32-0 lead.

The Pioneers lost the shutout late in the fourth quarter when the Cougars scored in the closing minutes of the contest.

The upcoming schedule isn't easy for the Pioneers, who host Quincy Notre Dame in Friday’s home opener at Lindberg Stadium. Alleman follows with games against Rock Island, Sterling and Moline to open the Western Big 6 Conference season.

Volleyball

PV second at loaded Centennial tournament: Class 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley knocked off one topped-ranked foe in Saturday's action at the Ankeny Centennial Early Bird Volleyball Tournament.

The Spartans couldn't, however, beat a second one.

PV topped 5A No. 1 Iowa City Liberty in the semifinals only to fall to 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford in the finals, the only blemish among its six matches at the tournament.

PV got its tournament going with wins over 5A No. 7 Urbandale (21-9, 21-19), Sioux City East (21-10, 21-12), Waukee (21-14, 21-13) and the 5A 11th-ranked hosts (25-14, 23-25, 15-8) to set up the semifinal showdown with Liberty.

The Spartans knocked off the top-ranked squad 25-22, 17-25, 15-8. Dike-New Hartford, ranked ninth nationally by one publication, proved too much, however, in handing Pleasant Valley a 25-19, 25-14 title game loss.

Siena Roethler dished out 115 assists over the course of the tournament, spear-heading a balanced PV attack that saw four players tally at least 20 kills on the day.

Halle Vice led the Spartans with 38 kills with Chloe Cline totaling 37. Izzy Van De Wiele added 28 kills and Emily Goodpaster 24.

Molly Albrecht led the defense with 43 digs. Vice and Roethler each had six aces on the day, and Roethler added 36 digs.

Boys soccer

Geneseo romps to "War on 34" title: After winning its first-round game earlier in the week, the Geneseo boys soccer team posted a pair of shutouts Saturday to win the "War on 34" at Earlville.

The Leafs won their three matchups at the tournament by a combined score of 33-0.

Geneseo beat former NCIC and NIB-12 rival LaSalle-Peru 5-0 in the final after beating Morris 8-0 in the semifinals.

The first-round win was a 10-0 rout of Yorkville Christian.

Alleman wins Byron tourney: The Pioneers recorded three shutout victories Saturday to claim the Byron tournament.

Alleman beat Mooseheart, Byron and Abingdon-Avon by 3-0 margins.

In the win over Abingdon-Avon, Caleb Kale, Adam Jacks and Carlos Ramirez tallied goals. Ethan Gripp, Kale and Cisco Rodriguez found the back of the net in the win over Mooseheart.

Alleman (3-1) travels to Galesburg on Tuesday night.

Girls tennis

Alleman duo second: Alleman's Kate Rector and Annie Rouse placed second in the No. 1 doubles division Saturday at the Schaumburg Invitational. Rector and Rouse dropped a 6-1, 4-6, 13-11 super tiebreak to a team from Benet Academy in the finals.

Allema's Mare Regan and Maddie Vrana placed sixth at No. 3 doubles.