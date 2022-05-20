Prep report: Alleman's Patrick into sectional semi

Boys tennis

Geneseo, Patrick open sectionals strong: Alleman freshman Nicholas Patrick cruised to the semifinals and earned a state berth in the process during the first day of Class 1A sectional tennis in Rochelle.

Patrick beat Morrison's Mark Cyphers 6-0, 6-0, then repeated the score in a win over Grant Boss to reach the semis, where he'll face Sterling's Brecken Peterson Saturday.

Geneseo's Alex Slaymaker is also in the singles semifinals with a 6-, 6-2 win over Sterling's Ethan Melcher and a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rochelle's Jason Zheng.

The Maple Leafs also have a doubles team of Samuel Robinson and Conner Nelson in the semifinals, and lead the team race with 20 points, two points clear of Sterling. Alleman is in fourth with 10 points.

Moline's Rajvanshi, UT doubles reach semis: Moline's Ankit Rajvanshi advanced to the semifinals in a Class 2A sectional Friday at Normal Community. Rajvanshi beat Pekin's Trey Parrott 6-0, 6-1, then beat United Township's Dylan Filby 6-1, 6-1 and faces Normal Community's Nicholas Bruha Saturday.

UT's doubles team of Kawl Mang and Dylan Kastner also advanced to the semifinals, edging Moline's Ishank Pujari and Deepakj Badri in three sets.

Moline is in third with 10 points, behind Normal Community (16) and Oswego (12) and UT is in fourth with 8 points. Rock Island is seventh with two points.

Girls soccer

Davenport North 2, Dubuque Senior 1: A goal from Kristina DeReus in the second half lifted the Wildcats to a Class 3A regional-opening win over the Rams Friday. Bella Steiner also scored on a penalty kick in the first half.

The Wildcats (6-10) face Linn-Mar Tuesday.

Iowa City West 1, Davenport Central 0: Iowa City West made a first-half goal stand up to grab a Class 3A regional-opening win over the Blue Devils (6-10). The Trojans face Pleasant Valley Tuesday.

Burlington Notre Dame 3, Central DeWitt 1: The Nikes scored twice in the second half to advance past the Sabers (4-13) in a Class 2A regional opener. The Nikes face North Scott Tuesday.

Burlington 2, Clinton 1: The Grayhounds moved on in a Class 2A regional-opening win over the River Queens (3-11).

Boys track and field

Mercer County sends three to state: Trenton Coulter, Jared Cheline and Brecken Heinrichs each earned state bids for Mercer County at a Class 1A sectional meet Friday at Wethersfield High School.

Coulter qualified in the high jump, with a meet-best mark of 1.91 meters, which was .06 meters higher than the qualifying standard. Cheline qualified in the discus with a meet-best throw of 43.13 meters.

Heinrichs won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.46 seconds.

Aaron Gotthardt and Ferna Avila-Rubio of Cambridge qualified for state as well, Gotthardt in the triple jump with a jump of 12.57 meters, matching the qualifying and third-best at the sectional. Avila-Rubio finished second in the 3200 run with a time of 10:29.72.

Elmwood won the meet with 82 points, ahead of Stark County (66) and Mercer County (60).

Baseball

Fulton 13, Lanark Eastland 5: Davis Ludin went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and the Steamers clubbed three home runs to capture a regional championship. Drew Dykstra had one of the home runs and also struck out 13 over six innings.

The Steamers face Saturday's winner between Warren and East Dubuque on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in a sectional semifinal in Lena.

Softball

Erie-Prophetstown 6, Sherrard 4: The Panthers used a 6-run second inning to down the Tigers in a Class 2A regional final. Jayden Hamilton and Jaiden Olson each had two hits for the Panthers, who advance to a Class 2A sectional semifinal against Elmwood-Brimfield.

Sterling Newman 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4: The Comets downed the Titans to advance to a Class 1A sectional semifinal.

Ridgewood 4, ROWVA-Williamsfield 0: Ridgewood advances to a Class 1A sectional semifinal against the winner of Saturday's game between St. Bede and Putnam County.

Pearl City 10, Fulton 0: Cheyenne Handsaker struck out 16 and hit a two-run home run to beat the Steamers in a Class 1A regional final.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0