Prep report: Alleman's Thomas sets Illinois state pole vault record

Girls track
Thomas sets state record, Geneseo claims conference title: Alleman's Tori Thomas set a state record in the pole vault, while Geneseo finished first as a team at the Western Big 6 conference meet Friday at Flinn Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Ill.
Thomas, who already set the record in an indoor meet earlier this year with a mark of 13 feet, 6 inches, eclipsed that standard with a mark of 13-7¾ at the conference meet.
Geneseo finished first with 190 points, ahead of United Township, which finished with 129 points. Quincy (84) finished third, followed by Moline (73), Galesburg (65), Sterling (58), Rock Island (43) and Alleman (39).
The Maple Leafs were spurred to the conference title with wins in the 3,200, 1,600 and 400 relays. Ali Rapps won the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.07 seconds and also took the 300 hurdles title in 46.23 seconds. Annie Wirth won the long jump with a jump of 17-4¼.
United Township's Madelyn Miller won the 3,200 run with a time of 11:45.29 and Tyagia Wiggins won the 100 dash in 12.78 seconds. The Panthers 800 relay team also finished first with a time of 1:47.76. UT's Jade Hunter finished first in the high jump with a jump of 5-5¾ and also won a title in the triple jump with a mark of 35-4¾.
Boys golf
Ryan qualifies for state: Tipton's Bob Ryan qualified for the Iowa state golf tournament with a score of 76 at a Class 2A district meet Friday at Gates park Golf Club in Waterloo.
Ryan finished as the meet medalist, earning a trip to the state tournament — which begins May 27 at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Baseball
Galesburg 8, Rock Island 1: Galesburg scored four runs in the fifth inning, kicking off a stretch of seven runs in the final three innings to pull away to a win over the Rocks. Easton Steck and Alex Sward each had two RBIs for the Silver Streaks (16-6, 9-2). Tyler Hansen drove in the lone run for the Rocks (13-9, 4-7) who were held to two hits by Galesburg pitcher Kyle Shaw, who struck out 10 in six innings of work.
Alleman 13, Rockridge 2: The Pioneers scored six runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning to pull away from the Rockets, who led 2-1 after the first inning. Rudy Glancey had a double and drove in four runs while CJ Terronez had a double and two RBIs as Alleman improved to 13-7-1 on the season.
Geneseo 15, Sherrard 3: The Maple Leafs (10-7) erupted for 11 runs in the third inning to take control after trailing to the Tigers 3-2 after two innings. Nathan Beneke had three hits and three RBIs, Charlie Rice had three hits and two RBIs and Carson Rice also drove in three runs.
Softball
Geneseo 7, Sherrard 4: Robyn Nelms was 3 for 4 and Lauren Johnson drove in two runs to lead the Maple Leafs (15-3) past the Tigers. Geneseo took a 4-0 lead after scoring three runs in the third inning before Sherrard (7-10) answered back with two runs in the top of the fourth. The Maple Leafs added two more runs in the fifth inning, then after Sherrard cut the lead to 6-4 in the top of the sixth inning, scored a final run in the bottom of the frame. Ava Hartman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs to lead the Tigers, who also got two hits and an RBI from Ashley Russell.
Girls soccer
Clinton 2, Davenport North 0: The River Queens got goals from Greta Greenly and Peyton Metzger and Avery Dohrn had two assists as Clinton (9-6, 3-6) finishes with its best regular season winning percentage in school history with a win over the Wildcats (5-9, 2-7).