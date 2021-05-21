Prep report: Alleman's Thomas sets Illinois state pole vault record

Ryan qualifies for state: Tipton's Bob Ryan qualified for the Iowa state golf tournament with a score of 76 at a Class 2A district meet Friday at Gates park Golf Club in Waterloo.

Ryan finished as the meet medalist, earning a trip to the state tournament — which begins May 27 at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Baseball

Galesburg 8, Rock Island 1: Galesburg scored four runs in the fifth inning, kicking off a stretch of seven runs in the final three innings to pull away to a win over the Rocks. Easton Steck and Alex Sward each had two RBIs for the Silver Streaks (16-6, 9-2). Tyler Hansen drove in the lone run for the Rocks (13-9, 4-7) who were held to two hits by Galesburg pitcher Kyle Shaw, who struck out 10 in six innings of work.

Alleman 13, Rockridge 2: The Pioneers scored six runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning to pull away from the Rockets, who led 2-1 after the first inning. Rudy Glancey had a double and drove in four runs while CJ Terronez had a double and two RBIs as Alleman improved to 13-7-1 on the season.