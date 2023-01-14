Prep report: Ames clips PV at Shootout in Cedar Rapids

Boys basketball

Ames 33, Pleasant Valley 31: The Class 4A ninth-ranked Pleasant Valley High School boys' basketball team had its five-game win streak snapped Saturday night against Ames in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at Coe College.

Caden Rubel led the Spartans (8-4) with eight points. It was the first time all season PV had not scored at least 40 points in a game.

Ames led 33-24 with 3:45 remaining, but PV responded with seven straight points. Max Muszalski hit a pair of free throws and a Cole Beinborn drained 3. The Spartans had several chances in the final 30 seconds to tie, but couldn't convert.

Lucas Lueth led the Little Cyclones with 10 points.

North Scott 78, Menomonee Falls, Wis. 65: The North Scott boys basketball team moved to 10-2 on the season with a nonconference win over Menomonee Falls, Wis., at Just A Game Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells.

Coach Dave McLaughlin's team has won five straight to start the 2023 calendar year. No other details were available.

Girls basketball

Geneseo wins twice: The Class 3A 10th-ranked Geneseo High School girls basketball team picked up two wins Saturday at the Kewanee Martin Luther King Tournament.

After a 55-30 victory over Kewanee, the Maple Leafs knocked off Mundelein 49-22.

Danielle Beach had 14 points and Annie Wirth finished with a dozen in the triumph over Kewanee. Beach registered 17 points and Wirth had 13 in the nightcap.

Maquoketa 77, Clinton 32: Powered by 50 first-half points, the Maquoketa girls basketball team raced past Clinton on Saturday at Yourd Gymnasium.

Veronica Ramirez had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the River Queens.

Girls bowling

Hecker claims title: Rock Island's Bailey Hecker took the individual title at the Moline Invitational on Saturday at Highland Park Lanes.

Hecker finished with a 1,137 total for six games, including a high game of 237. She won the competition by 34 pins over Rockford Auburn's Alyssa Ballard.

Rockford Auburn took the six-team event with a 5,178 total. United Township, led by Kloey Miner's third-place finish, was second at 4,842. Rock Island was fourth at 4,726 and Moline fifth at 4,556.

Boys bowling

Geneseo, two locals advance: Geneseo placed fourth at Saturday's Dixon Regional tournament with a 5,690 total to advance to sectionals.

Senior Gabe Durnell led the Maple Leafs with a 1,259 total, good for third overall. Teammate Landen Pruett finished with a 1,211 total to take 11th in the field.

Rock Island's Kaden Witt and Moline's Jackson Heinrich advanced as individuals. Witt had a 1,200 total for six games and Heinrich bowled an 1,196.

The sectional meet is next weekend at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.