Prep report: Area trio earns all-tournament honors

Area trio earns all-tournament honors

Pleasant Valley setter Kora Ruff, Davenport Assumption right-side A.J. Schubert and Wilton middle/outside hitter Kelsey Drake were named to the all-tournament teams at the state volleyball tournament Thursday.

Ruff was selected to the seven-player team in Class 5A following her 94 assists and 48 digs in two state tournament matches. Ruff, a junior, had a season-high 52 assists in the four-set quarterfinal win over Cedar Falls. She had a season-best 31 digs in Wednesday's semifinal loss to Ankeny.

Schubert made the all-tournament team in 3A. The sophomore southpaw had 39 kills and 41 digs for the Knights in the two state tournament contests. It marked the second time in program history Assumption reached the semifinals.

In 2A, Drake earned all-tournament honors after helping Wilton reach the semifinal round for the second time in program history. Drake had 33 kills and 24 digs in six state tournament sets. She had only six errors in 75 attacks.

Hughbanks claims regional diving title