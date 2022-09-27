Prep report: Assumption, Bettendorf, Muscatine record MAC sweeps

Volleyball

Assumption 3, Davenport West 0: Ava Schubert had a match-high 10 kills and five service aces as Class 3A second-ranked Assumption stayed perfect in conference play with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-12 sweep over Davenport West at Assumption High School on Tuesday.

Maggie Johnson chipped in nine kills and Maddie Dobbels had 18 assists. Ava Harris-Shepard was strong at the net with five blocks for Assumption (21-5, 6-0).

Rachel Ehlers had five kills to pace West (1-18, 0-6).

Bettendorf 3, Davenport North 0: Brooke Magistrelli had 11 kills and Lillie Petersen controlled the net with seven blocks as Bettendorf handcuffed Davenport North in a conference match Tuesday at Bettendorf High School, 25-19, 25-15, 25-9.

Bettendorf (12-11, 2-4) received five service aces and 10 digs from Chloe Bell. Ellie Erpelding and Dalaney Yeggy facilitated the offense with 13 and 11 assists, respectively. Erpelding also had 10 digs and seven kills.

North fell to 2-4 in conference play.

Muscatine 3, Central DeWitt 0: The Class 5A 11th-ranked Muscatine Muskies kept Central DeWitt winless in the Mississippi Athletic Conference by sweeping the Sabers in three sets at Muscatine High School, 25-13, 25-14, 25-5.

Setter Avery Schroeder had 24 assists, eight digs and four aces for the Muskies (11-5, 3-3 MAC). Hannah Jansen also went for four aces to make up the bulk of the team's total of 10. Jansen led her team in kills with nine. Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig went for seven apiece.

Central DeWitt (5-13, 0-6 MAC) saw Isabelle Pierce go for a team-high five kills. Kaitlin Truelsen and EmmaGrace Hartman combined for eight Saber assists.

Galesburg 2, Rock Island 1: Rock Island dropped a 25-21, 12-25, 25-23 road match to Galesburg on Tuesday. It was the Rocks’ (6-2) second conference loss this season – both coming in three sets.

Senior outside hitter Kayla Rice had a team-high 12 kills and 10 digs. Addie Bomelyn also added eight kills and seven digs. Mari Churchill had a team-high five aces and 12 assists.

The Rocks dropped a close first set, but bounced back with a dominant second set. The Silver Streaks were able to take a competitive third set at the end for the win.

Rocky (6-2 WB6) had swept Galesburg in its last three meetings before Tuesday.

Geneseo 2, Quincy 0: The Geneseo High School volleyball team earned a 26-24, 25-23 road sweep over Quincy Tuesday. The win put the Maple Leafs (5-3 WB6) in a tie for third in the Western Big 6 Conference with the Blue Devils.

Alex Jones led Geneseo with nine kills. Aubrey VanKerrebroeck and Katie VanDeWoestyne also tallied five kills each. Jillian Beneke had three aces and Alysia Perez had 19 assists. Freshman Lizzie Rapps posted a team-high 10 digs and an ace.

The win was the Maple Leafs’ second in a row and avenged a loss to the Blue Devils back on Sept. 1.

Geneseo travels to Alleman for a 7 p.m. tilt Thursday.

Boys soccer

Rock Island 5, Galesburg 3: The Rocks rallied from a 3-1 deficit on senior night by scoring four goals in the second half. Senior captain Jake Brandt and Emedi Wilodja led the way with two goals, with Aiden Ntinyegezwa scoring another off a free kick.

Rocky keeper Disea Khu denied the Silver Streaks (1-4 Big 6) another goal with a save during a penalty kick in the second half to help retain momentum.

Rock Island (2-3 in WB6) snapped a four-game losing streak.