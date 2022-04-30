Prep report: Assumption boys soccer wins Catholic School Invitational

Boys soccer

Assumption wins three at Catholic School Invitational: Assumption goalkeeper Alex Milton made seven saves over the course of three games Saturday as the Knights hosted the Catholic School Invitational.

That was more than enough.

The Knights did not surrender a goal Saturday, going 3-0 on the day to win the tournament championship.

First-half goals by Charlie Leinart in the fourth minute and Luke Klostermann in the 29th provided all the scoring in Assumption's 2-0 win over St. Albert.

It was the same score but with the halves reversed against Waterloo Columbus, with the Knights' Evan Boldt tallying a goal in the 50th minute and Roberto Medrano following soon after with one in the 52nd for another 2-0 win.

The Knights piled on the goals against Burlington Notre Dame, with Klostermann and Medrano scoring in the first half before Klostermann scored two more goals after intermission for the hat trick. Sam McCarty also scored for the Knights in their 5-0 win.

The wins moved the Knights to 6-4 on the season.

Girls soccer

Divine Savior Holy Angels 1, Pleasant Valley 0 (4-3 PKs): Pleasant Valley took the third ranked team in Wisconsin all the way to penalty kicks Saturday but couldn't eke out the win at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington.

Libby Kamp had five saves and Sydney Zabel four for Pleasant Valley while Kate Nonn had seven for Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels to preserve a double-shutout through two overtimes.

DHSA won the penalty kicks 4-3.

Softball

Rocks get sweep: Rock Island got a pair of 6-1 wins Saturday, beating both Eastland and Dixon.

Against Eastland, the Rocks surrendered a first-inning run only two tie the game in the bottom of the inning and gradually expand the lead from there, scoring in five of the seven frames.

It was a similar tale in the game against Dixon. Sydney Quinones led the offense with three hits and scored a run. Leadoff hitter Taylor Pannell also reached base three times, including a double, scoring twice and driving in a run. Pannell also joined Alexis Carroll in stealing two bases.

Campbell Kelley singled, doubled and walked for the Rocks.

Meanwhile, Delia Schwartz was making the Duchesses work for everything they got. Schwartz struck out nine without issuing a walk as part of the complete game victory.

The only run Dixon got off Schwartz was unearned.

