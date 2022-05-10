PREP REPORT: Assumption, Central boys soccer squads get nonconference wins

BOYS SOCCER

Assumption 7, West Liberty 3: In a battle of Class 1A state-ranked clubs, the hosting Davenport Assumption Knights used a strong first half en route to topping West Liberty 7-3 Tuesday at Bush Stadium.

The top-ranked Knights (8-5) led the 12th-ranked Comets (8-3) 4-2 at halftime of the nonconference clash and cruised to the victory from that point.

Davenport Central 6, Burlington 0: Nathan Hummel continued with his torrid offensive streak on Tuesday, scoring three times and assisting on two more scores in leading the Davenport Central Blue Devils to a 6-0 nonconference victory over former Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Burlington High School at Bracewell Stadium.

Hummel assisted Central’s first two goals, setting up Isaiah Guyton in the 8th minute and Nat Augspurger in the 14th minute, paving an easy path for Central to move to 9-4.

Burlington is 8-5 after losing three of its last four.

Girls soccer

Muscatine 7, Davenport North 0: Nursing a 2-0 halftime lead, the Muscatine Muskies poured it on in the final half to record a 7-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference romp over hosting Davenport North Tuesday afternoon.

Their fourth straight victory moved the Muskies to 9-4, 5-1 in MAC play, but still 2.5 games behind league-leading Pleasant Valley. The Wildcats dropped to 3-9, 0-7 in MAC action.

North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0: The North Scott Lady Lancers made the short trip to DeWitt on Tuesday afternoon and took a 3-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory back to Eldridge with them.

North Scott (8-5-1, 4-2 MAC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime and added a second-half insurance goal against the Sabers (4-9-1, 1-6 MAC).

Davenport Central 2, Clinton 0: Goals by junior Lauren Frost and senior Lois Blackman carried the Davenport Central High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Clinton Tuesday at Coan Field in Clinton.

Seniors Ella Chitwood and Jordyn Johnson recorded assists as the Blue Devils moved to 6-8, 3-4 in MAC action and dropping Clinton to 2-9, 1-6 MAC.

Geneseo 1, Washington 0: Danielle Beach scored the lone goal of the match as the Geneseo Maple Leafs picked up a road victory over the Washington Panthers on Tuesday.

Geneseo moved to 9-5-2 with the nonconference victory in which it didn’t give up any shots on goal.

Softball

Rockridge wins pair: Falling behind early didn’t deter the Rockridge High School softball team from adding to its impressive win streak on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockets trailed visiting United Township 4-3 after four innings of play in Edgington, but rallied for a 10-4 victory that extended the program’s win streak to 53 in a row.

Rockridge didn’t waste any time in making it 54 straight with a 9-0 Three Rivers Conference victory over Sterling Newman. When Bailah Bognar singled in two runs in the bottom of the third inning, the 24-0 Rockets were off to a 5-0 lead and well on their way to yet another win.

Princeton 7, Geneseo 0: An up-and-down season continued for the Geneseo High School softball team which dropped a 7-0 nonconference decision to the Princeton Tigers on Tuesday at JF Edwards Field. The loss sends the Leafs to 12-13 on the season.

Girls golf

PV wins again: Fresh off Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference team title, the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ team added the Ottumwa Corky Nydle Invitational crown to the trophy case on Tuesday.

The Spartans carded a 340 team score to win the seven-team gathering at Ottumwa Golf and Social Club.

PV again had four players with scores under 90, led by Maura Peters with an 82. Elizabeth McVey followed with an 84, Erika Holmberg an 85 and Isabella Steele an 89.

— Staff report

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0