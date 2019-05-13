Girls soccer
Assumption clinches MAC share: Behind a hat trick from Sam Scodeller and two goals from Carly King, the Class 1A No. 1 Knights (12-0, 8-0) clinched a share of the MAC for the second straight season, beating Davenport West 10-0.
Livy Lansing also scored twice while Sully Kelly, Jade Jackson and Dawsen Dorsey all added goals for Assumption. King now has 26 goals on the season, 86 in her career.
The Knights can clinch the title outright with a win over Burlington next Tuesday.
Muscatine 7, Central 0: Trinity Christy led the Muskies' dominant effort with three goals Monday.
Muscatine (7-5, 6-2 MAC) had 16 shots on goal and scored three goals in the span of 1 minute to take a 4-0 lead.
The loss moves the Blue Devils to 5-5 overall and 4-4 in MAC play.
Bettendorf 4, Clinton 0: Class 3A No. 8 Bettendorf scored four goals in the first half, then cruised in the second half to remain a game back of Assumption for the MAC race at 11-3, 7-1.
Bettendorf posted its third shutout of the season and the Bulldogs have won seven straight games.
Davenport North 3, Burlington 0: Lindsay Knight, Camry Dillie and Hailey Kelley scored goals in the second half to help the Wildcats pull away from the Grayhounds, improving their record to 5-10, 2-6 in the MAC.
— Staff report