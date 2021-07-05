Prep report: Assumption finishes off MAC softball title

North 6-10, Bettendorf 0-0: Davenport North pitchers limited Bettendorf to just six hits in the doubleheader to sweep the Bulldogs.

Blake Gaskey hurled a complete game four-hitter in the first game with Jacob Lechvar and Milo Kelley collaborating on a two-hitter in the nightcap. Gaskey struck out nine.

Zane Beebe drove in five runs on the night for the Wildcats 11-17, 6-10 MAC), two in the first game and three in the second. Gaskey also had three RBI in the second game.

Bettendorf fell to 8-21, 2-14 in the MAC.

Assumption 10-4, Clinton 5-3: Spurred by a six-run second inning and a half-dozen errors from Clinton, Assumption took the opener. The Knights used a three-run first in the nightcap to finish off the sweep at the Durgin Complex.

Max Stein, Alex Good and Noah Mack each had a pair of hits and Roderick Tanamor drove in three runs for the Knights (21-12, 10-6) in Game 1.

Tanamor knocked in two runs in Game 2 to back winning pitcher Noah Mack who went 6 2/3 innings and struck out six.

Ben Wittenauer had two hits for Clinton (13-16, 6-10) in Game 1. Jace Howard and Treveon Bailey each had two in the nightcap.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0