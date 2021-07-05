Prep report: Assumption finishes off MAC softball title

Softball
Assumption 12-12, Clinton 2-0: Assumption put the finishing touches on the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship with a pair of lopsided wins over Clinton on Monday at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
The Class 3A top-ranked Knights finished the conference season 17-1 and are 34-3 overall heading into postseason play Tuesday against Tipton. Assumption won its final 14 league games after splitting with Muscatine on June 3.
Clinton dropped to to 9-20, 2-16 in the MAC.
Muscatine 8-4, North Scott 2-0: On a night it recognized its five seniors, the Class 5A top-ranked Muscatine softball team swept North Scott to inch closer to securing second place in the MAC.
Aricka Ramser, one of those seniors, went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in the first game and 1-for-3 with a run in the second. Shortstop Kaylynn Salyars, also a senior, was 2-for-2 and scored twice.
It was enough as Muscatine (32-3, 13-3) received complete game performances from Bree Seaman in the opener and Maura Chalupa in the nightcap.
Chalupa, now 15-0 on the season, yielded just three hits.
Carley Bredar had a two-run single for North Scott's lone offensive output. The Lancers fell to 16-20 overall, 8-10 in the MAC.
Pleasant Valley 4-4, Davenport West 3-2: Pleasant Valley rallied from a three-run deficit in the opener thanks to a three-run homer from Kaitlyn Drish in the sixth inning and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh.
It broke a 2-2 tie in the nightcap with a couple runs late to finish the sweep at the West Complex.
The Spartans improved to 29-7 overall and 12-4 in conference play. West fell to 18-14 and 8-8 in the MAC.
Baseball
Central DeWitt 9-11, Central 2-8: Henry Bloom had seven hits and four RBIs as Central DeWitt swept a conference doubleheader Monday night from Central at Brady Street Stadium.
Bloom was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the opener. He was 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in the nightcap.
Ben Mason also had three hits for the Sabers while Boomer Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI in Game 1. It was enough for winning pitcher Noah Thein, who scattered five hits and yielded one earned run in a complete game.
John McConohy pitched five innings to record the win in Game 2 for the Sabers (18-11, 5-9).
Freshman Ty Harmsen was 2-for-5 with four RBIs for Central (11-17, 3-13) in the second game.
North 6-10, Bettendorf 0-0: Davenport North pitchers limited Bettendorf to just six hits in the doubleheader to sweep the Bulldogs.
Blake Gaskey hurled a complete game four-hitter in the first game with Jacob Lechvar and Milo Kelley collaborating on a two-hitter in the nightcap. Gaskey struck out nine.
Zane Beebe drove in five runs on the night for the Wildcats 11-17, 6-10 MAC), two in the first game and three in the second. Gaskey also had three RBI in the second game.
Bettendorf fell to 8-21, 2-14 in the MAC.
Assumption 10-4, Clinton 5-3: Spurred by a six-run second inning and a half-dozen errors from Clinton, Assumption took the opener. The Knights used a three-run first in the nightcap to finish off the sweep at the Durgin Complex.
Max Stein, Alex Good and Noah Mack each had a pair of hits and Roderick Tanamor drove in three runs for the Knights (21-12, 10-6) in Game 1.
Tanamor knocked in two runs in Game 2 to back winning pitcher Noah Mack who went 6 2/3 innings and struck out six.
Ben Wittenauer had two hits for Clinton (13-16, 6-10) in Game 1. Jace Howard and Treveon Bailey each had two in the nightcap.