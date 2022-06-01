PREP REPORT: Assumption girls take third at 1A state team tennis

Girls tennis

Assumption finishes third at state: The Assumption girls tennis team defeated Spirit Lake/Okoboji 5-2 to finish third at the Class 1A team tournament Wednesday at the Waveland Park Tennis Courts in Des Moines.

It's the best finish for Assumption since finishing third in 2013.

The Knights got wins from Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 6 singles. Ella DiLulio defeated Taylor Schneider 6-0, 7-6 (4), Allison Halligan defeated Abbie Oleson 6-2, 6-4, Lexis Timmerman defeated Emma Straus 6-4, 6-2 and Shannon Bush defeated Mikayla Mingus 6-1, 6-0.

The Knights also got a win from their state runner-up doubles team of Dilulio and Halligan, who defeated Straus and Schneider 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the dual.

Assumption fell in the semifinal to Cedar Rapids Xaver 5-0. Xavier finished second behind Waterloo Columbus.

Baseball

Davenport North 11, Davenport Central 6: Sparked by a nine-run fourth inning, the North baseball team beat Central in a rescheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Wednesday night at Ken Kaul Field.

No information was provided on Game 2 by press time.

Track & field

Pulliam commits to Illinois State: Moline high jump standout Rob Pulliam gave Illinois State a verbal commitment Monday afternoon.

Pulliam was named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP this track & field season after winning the high jump and long jump conference titles. He leaped over 24 feet in the long jump and also finished second in the triple jump.

He was state runner-up this year in the high jump after winning the title last year as a junior.

“I’m very proud of my accomplishments,” Pulliam said. “I couldn’t be mad at placing second this year because it’s only my second season doing the sport. I have so much more potential. I know there is going to be a lot more and I’m going to continue to get better. It’s only up from here.”

Staying close to home and family was important, but being able to complete the dream of competing for a Division I school is something Pulliam can’t stop thinking about.

“I definitively want to give a big thanks to my mom and dad because without them I wouldn’t have gotten to this point,” Pulliam said. “I’m just very, very excited.

“I mean, really excited. I can’t wait to get there. I’ve been thinking about it ever since I committed. I can’t wait to join and start it up.”

-- Compiled by Jackson Stone

