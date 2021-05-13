Prep report: Assumption girls win qualifying meet

Thomas also added an assist as the Muskies scored four goals in the first half and tacked on another five after intermission. Lanie Weikert added two goals and an assist and Gabby Lingle tallied two goals as well. Mya Jansen had two goals and an assist for the Muskies, who had 24 shots on goal.

Softball

Rock Island 19-17, Sterling 11-14: Rock Island rapped out 36 hits in addition to scoring 36 runs while sweeping a Western Big 6 double-header and knocking Sterling out of first place.

Sterling (9-4, 6-2 Big 6) led Game 1 by an 11-3 score before the Rock Island bats came alive in the sixth inning. The Rocks scored nine runs in the sixth to grab a 12-11 lead and then put the game away with seven in the seventh.

Taylor Pannell reached base in all five of her trips to the plate, going 3-3 with two walks, a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs. Campbell Kelley finished a triple short of a cycle, scored two runs and drove in five, and Sydney Quinones went 4 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Rocks' offense.

Rock Island relievers Lexi Carroll and Kelley held the Golden Warriors to three runs, one earned, over the last five innings of play.