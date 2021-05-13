Prep report: Assumption girls win qualifying meet

Girls track
Assumption is first: Davenport Assumption claimed automatic state qualifiers in 11 events and won the team championship of the Class 3A qualifying meet at Mount Pleasant.
Laney Fitzpatrck led the way with victories in both the 400 and 800 meters and she also anchored a winning effort in the 4x400 relay. She also finished third in the 200 and could earn another state berth there on time.
Other Assumption champions in the meet were Skylar Hoffman in the 1,500, Anna Wohlers in the discus and the 4x400 and distance medley relay teams.
Qualifying for state with runner-up finishes were Alaina McConnell in the 100, Wohlers in the shot put and the 4x200, 4x800 and the sprint medley relays.
The Knights’ team total of 136 points bested Fairfield at 119 and host Mount Pleasant at 115.
Maricle double-winner: Soren Maricle won both the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump as the Sabers finished fifth out of eight teams in the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Solon.
DeWitt’s only other certain state qualifier was Talbot Kinney, who took second in the discus. Morgan Machovec also has a good chance of qualifying on distance with a third-place finish in the long jump.
Maquoketa freshman Reese Kuhlman earned a state berth with a second-place finish in the 400. The Cardinals, eighth in the team standings, also got third-place finishes from Adeline Bowman in the 100 and 400 hurdles and from their 800 sprint medley relay unit.
Daufeldt sparkles: West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt not only qualified for the Class 2A state meet in the long jump with a jump on par with her state-title jump in 2019, but she also won the 100-meter dash, took second in the 200 to guarantee a spot, and might get through as part of a Comet shuttle hurdle relay that took third.
Daufeldt jumped 17 feet, 7 inches at the state-qualifying meet at Tipton's City Park on Thursday night, three-quarters of an inch less than her winning jump as a freshman.
The Louisa-Muscatine girls will also send relays to state in the 4x400, where Kylee Sanders, Kaylee Corbin, McKenna Hohenadel and Reagan Downing took second (4:16.53) and a 4x200 team consisting of the same members.
Sanders also finished second to Daufeldt in the long jump and will be going to state there as well, with a jump to 16-9 ½.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night came in the 1500, where Wilton's Charlotte Brown won (5:21.07) and Louisa-Muscatine's McKenzie Kissel took second (5:23.28).
Boys track
Maro wins discus: Assumption’s Tyler Maro won the discus and the Knights also earned a victory in the 4x100 meter relay in the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Mount Pleasant.
The Knights qualified for state in at least five events as they also received second-place finishes from Simon Weitz in the 100 meters, TJ Fitzpatrick in the 800 and from their 4x800 relay unit that was anchored by Fitzpatrick.
Assumption, which was fifth in a meet won by Clear Creek-Amana, also could still earn other state berths based on times and distances. Possibilities include Kyle Kreinbring, who was third in the long jump, and the Knights’ third-place 4x200 relay and fourth-place sprint medley relay.
Burmeister wins: Cental DeWitt’s Lucas Burmeister finished first in the 200 meters and also anchored the Sabers’ winning sprint medley relay in the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Solon.
The only other certain state qualifier for DeWitt is freshman Tristan Rheingans, who finished second in the 400 hurdles although the Sabers also have a chance to qualify on time in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, both of which finished third and were anchored by Burmeister. Kaiden Muhl also was third in the long jump for DeWitt, which finished sixth in the team standings.
Maquoketa, which placed eighth, got its best finish from Caiden Atienza, who was third in the 200.
Recker qualifies: Muscatine’s Nolan Recker won the discus by a wide margin to claim a berth in the state meet at the Class 4A state qualifying track meet hosted by Iowa City West.
Recker’s distance of 177 feet, 1 inch was nearly 17 feet better that his nearest pursuer.
Recker also finished third in the shot put and could possibly earn a second state berth there based on his distance.
The Muskies did not finish in the top three in any other event in the meet. They were fourth in the 800 relay and sprint medley relay, sixth in the 3200 relay and eighth in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Thomas qualifies twice: Wapello's Caden Thomas won the 400-meter dash, placed second in the 200-meter dash and helped lead the first-place sprint medley relay and the second-place 400-meter relay as the Indians took second place at Tuesday's state qualifying meet hosted by WACO.
Lisbon won with 140.5 points to Wapello's 85.
Hector Zepeda, Jake Gustison and Tade Parsons teamed the Thomas on the sprint medley relay team which qualified automatically with the win. Thomas was Wapello's lone other automatic qualifier with his winning time of 50.17 in the 400 meters, although Rhett Smith took second in the shot put.
Mason Hodges was second in the discus for Columbus.
Kessel wins twice: Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel won both the boys shot put and took second in the discus in the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Tipton.
L-M had another state qualifier as Dawson Wehrle took second in the high jump.
West Liberty also earned state berths from Sam Gingerich in the 110 high hurdles, Jahsiah Galvan in the 100 and a boys shuttle hurdle relay that included Gingerich and Galvan.
Camanche's Jordan Lawrence won both the 100 and 200.
Boys soccer
Central 3, Clinton 1: Nathan Hummel scored two goals to lift Davenport Central to a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
Jackson Jeys made five saves in goal for the Blue Devils (7-7, 5-3 MAC). Clinton dropped to 6-11, 0-9.
North Scott 5, Central DeWitt 1: North Scott broke open a close game with four second-half goals as it remainined within a game of first place in the MAC.
The Lancers are now 10-4, 6-2 MAC, while DeWitt fell to 4-9, 2-6.
Girls soccer
Muscatine 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0: Sophia Thomas had a hat trick and Muscatine cruised to a nonconference win over Hempstead.
Thomas also added an assist as the Muskies scored four goals in the first half and tacked on another five after intermission. Lanie Weikert added two goals and an assist and Gabby Lingle tallied two goals as well. Mya Jansen had two goals and an assist for the Muskies, who had 24 shots on goal.
Softball
Rock Island 19-17, Sterling 11-14: Rock Island rapped out 36 hits in addition to scoring 36 runs while sweeping a Western Big 6 double-header and knocking Sterling out of first place.
Sterling (9-4, 6-2 Big 6) led Game 1 by an 11-3 score before the Rock Island bats came alive in the sixth inning. The Rocks scored nine runs in the sixth to grab a 12-11 lead and then put the game away with seven in the seventh.
Taylor Pannell reached base in all five of her trips to the plate, going 3-3 with two walks, a home run, four runs scored and two RBIs. Campbell Kelley finished a triple short of a cycle, scored two runs and drove in five, and Sydney Quinones went 4 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Rocks' offense.
Rock Island relievers Lexi Carroll and Kelley held the Golden Warriors to three runs, one earned, over the last five innings of play.
The Rocks (13-3, 7-1 Big 6) then scored in every inning of the second game, again coming from behind after Sterling opened a 9-6 lead through three innings.
Pannell clubbed another home run with Quinones, Carroll and Gabriella Taber each collecting three hits in the win.
United Township 13-7, Alleman 1-3: United Township combined excellent pitching, aggressive base-running and offensive pop to win the first game 13-1 in 5 innings, then scored five runs late and held off a late surge by Alleman to win 7-3.
The Panthers' Game 1 starting pitcher Kaylie Pena both went the distance on the mound and scored two runs on two hits, including an RBI triple. Shortstop Kyra Schumaker added a two-run inside-the-park home run and a three-run triple in the first game.
First baseman Marilyn Boyer and left fielder Kirsten Webber each also knocked in two runs in the game for UT, and center fielder Hannah Jones contributed three hits, scored three runs, stole two bases and knocked in a run.
Baseball
Rock Island 11-2, Sterling 0-3: Tyler Hansen collected three hits and drove in three runs to support the strong pitching of Julian Harris as Rock Island claimed an 11-0 victory in the opening game of a Western Big 6 doubleheader in Sterling.
The Rocks managed only seven hits in the contest but benefitted from six Sterling errors. Harris pitched six innings and allowed only three hits while striking out six.
Sterling pulled out a 3-2 victory in the nightcap, scoring an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning after Rocky has tied the score in the top of the inning.
Dylan Martin allowed only two hits in five innings of work for the Rocks (12-7, 3-5 Big 6) but he walked six. Ryan Heffelfinger had two hits for Sterling (4-7-1, 2-6 Big 6).
Moline 2-7, Geneseo 1-5: Conner Schimmel pitched a two-hitter in leading the Maroons to a 2-1 victory in the opener and Riley Fuller stepped up big in the nightcap and logged a rarity as he was both the winning pitcher and got the save in his first varsity mound appearance.
To top off his evening, Fuller had a two-run single in a five-run seventh-inning uprising that led to a 7-5 Moline victory, upping the Maroons record to 11-9, 5-3 in the Big 6.
Geneseo (8-6, 4-4 Big 6) got solo home runs in the nightcap from Jordan Weinzierl, Charlie Rice and Nathan Beneke in addition to a two-run single by Kyle Traphagen.
Wrestling
Galesburg 48, Alleman 21: Alleman won four of the seven contested matches but couldn't overcome five forfeits in its loss to Galesburg on Thursday.
After a forfeit loss at 145 pounds, Billy Taylor tied up the Western Big 6 dual by pinning Che Thomas in 1:20 at 152 pounds.
Alleman then had to forfeit at 160 before Jack Patting made the score 12-12 by pinning the Streaks' John Willis in 29 seconds.
The Pioneers would only manage two more wins, however: Eli Denton getting a 3-1 overtime decision over Jeremiah Morris and Dalton Nimrick pinning Angelo Abdallah in 1:47 at 106 pounds.
Rock Island 51, Sterling 26: Tyler Barbee (120 pounds), Manny Limon (132) and Amare Overton (170) all recorded first-period pins to help Rock Island to victory.
The Rocks also received pins from Joe James (195) and Andrew Marquez (220) and a major decision from Thomas Martin (138).