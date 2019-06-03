MAC softball
Assumption 4-5, Muscatine 3-10: The Class 3A top-ranked Knights scored two runs late to take the opener, but the Class 5A 15th-ranked Muskies made quite a statement with a victory in the nightcap to salvage a split.
"(Assumption) is the best team we've played so far this year," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "We feel good coming out of here one and one, we played right with them."
Anna Wohlers smacked a pair of two-run homers in Game 1, the second in the sixth inning to give Assumption the lead.
Game 2 was quite a different story, although a familiar beginning.
The Knights (10-1, 3-1 MAC) scored twice again in the top of the first. But this time, Muscatine (6-3, 2-2) answered by plating two of its own when Moss and sophomore second baseman Kaylynn Salyars came around to score.
Assumption would score once in the top of the second, but Muscatine ended up with five in the bottom part of the second inning.
— Ryan Timmerman
Pleasant Valley 10-15, North 0-4: Class 5A sixth-ranked PV have yet to play a full seven innings this conference season after another sweep.
The Spartans (10-2, 4-0 MAC) leaped Assumption for first place after putting up five runs in the second and fifth innings of the opener. Jessi Meyer launched two home runs and had four runs batted in.
In the nightcap, PV scored 11 total runs in the fourth and fifth innings to put the game away. Carli Spelhaug had four hits and two RBIs while Bell Luebken had three hits and three RBIs.
Four different players had a run batted in for the Wildcats (0-3, 0-2).
Bettendorf 17-12, Burlington 2-4: The Bulldogs stomped the Class 4A ninth-ranked Grayhounds on the road for the sweep.
Bettendorf (5-5, 3-1 MAC) is tied with Assumption for second in the conference. Burlington (2-4, 0-4) dropped to last place.
MAC baseball
Pleasant Valley 3-7, Central 2-1: The Spartans moved into a tie with Assumption for first place with a conference sweep over the Blue Devils.
Jack Young and Carlos Rivera picked up wins for PV (5-3, 4-0 MAC). Kyle McDermott's sac fly provided the winning run in the opener.
Central dropped to 1-4, 1-3 MAC.
Bettendorf 2-1, North Scott 1-5: Grayson Drezek struck out 15 batters and hit a home run for the Lancers to earn a split against the Bulldogs.
North Scott (3-1, 1-1 MAC) hit up Bettendorf reliever Adam Westphall for four runs in the seventh, the big one a 3-run Drezek dinger.
In the opener, the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1) had a run-scoring single by Noah Abbott and another run on an error in the second. That was plenty for starter Carter Furness, who struck out four despite walking five batters.
Girls soccer
Knights, Bulldogs lead all-MAC teams: After finishing first and second in the MAC, respectively, Assumption and Bettendorf led the way with the all-conference selections.
Bettendorf had the most first team selections, and only one senior, defender and Northern Illinois signee Alli Whitaker.
Sophomore midfielder Sophia Utsinger, who finished tied for the team lead with 13 goals, was also a first team selection, as was freshman forward Avery Horner, who also scored 13 goals and added a team-high 10 assists.
Freshman defender Riley Markham was also a first team selection after helping the Bulldogs allow seven goals in conference play.
Assumption was represented by seniors Carly King and Lauren Herrig as well as junior Sully Kelly. King has scored a conference-high 36 goals this season, helping the Knights win the MAC outright.
Herrig, an Illinois State signee, led a defense that has allowed five goals entering the state tournament while Kelly has added 11 goals and eight assists this season.
State-bound Pleasant Valley had two first team selections in sophomore Natalie Aller and senior Sam Hutton. Aller scored six goals and added four assists as a midfielder while Hutton led a back line that allowed 18 goals this season.
North Scott senior forward Rylie Rucker was named to the first team after leading the Lancers with 14 goals and 10 assists and Muscatine freshman midfielder Sophia Thomas earned a nod after scoring a team-high 13 goals.
Davenport North junior Aerianna Trowers was named as the first team goalkeeper after making 193 saves, second most in the conference and posted a .828 save percentage, second most among keepers who made at least 100 saves.
Burlington junior Bailey Wiemann was also named to the first team.
For a complete list of the teams, see page B4.
Muskies shutout in regional final: Muscatine had no answer for the Linn-Mar attack in the second half, as it surrendered four goals after halftime and suffered a 5-0 loss in Monday’s Class 3A Region 7 final at Linn-Mar Stadium.
The Muskies end their season with a 9-7 record and the third-ranked Lions advance to the state tournament.
“We went 41 minutes strong and then the wheels just fell off and away they went,” Muscatine coach Nate Meineke said.
After being up 1-0 at the end of the first half, Linn-Mar added on.
Junior Piper Carey scored on a breakaway chance that bounced off the outstretched hands of a diving Muskie goalie Gracie Brossart to give the Lions a 2-0 lead in the 44th minute.
Muscatine senior Emmie Smith committed a foul to set up a penalty kick for the Lions. Carey converted to give them a 3-0 lead in the 47th minute.
— Evan Riggs