Prep report: Assumption, North Scott, PV each get two dual wins

Wrestling

Assumption claims pair of duals: The Davenport Assumption wrestling team handled Davenport North and Davenport West on Thursday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular at North High School.

The Knights beat the Wildcats 69-6 and followed with a 69-9 triumph over the Falcons.

Cadyn Wild (132 pounds) and Colton Pilgrim (152) each had pair of pins for the Knights. Wild recorded both of his falls in the second period while Pilgrim ended his matches in 1 minute, 31 seconds and 45 seconds.

North's Jacob DeWiseplaere (120) had a pin in the dual against Assumption. West's Kelton Youngberg recorded a first-period fall against the Knights at 160.

North upended West in the other dual 51-22. Max Smith (145), Andrew Nykoluk (152), Jeremiah Henderson (285) and DeWiseplaere had pins for the Wildcats.

North Scott goes 2-0 at home: The North Scott wrestling team opened the season with a 79-0 rout of Davenport Central and a 58-19 victory over Central DeWitt at The Pit.

In the win over the Sabers, the Lancers strung together seven pins from Will McDermott (138), Aydan Cary (145), Seth Madden (170), Jace Tippet (182), AJ Petersen (195), Matthew Williams (113) and Drew Metcalf (120).

Alejandro Almanza (220) and Sam Gravert (285) had pins for the Sabers, who also received a major decision win from Royce Butt at 132.

Central DeWitt beat Davenport Central 59-6 in the other dual.

Pleasant Valley gets a sweep: Pleasant Valley kicked off the season with a 62-6 triumph over Clinton and a 58-9 win over host Muscatine in a conference trinagular.

PV's Jack Miller collected his 100th career win in the triangular. In the marquee match of the night between two state-ranked wrestlers, PV's Rusty VanWetzinga beat Muscatine's Evan Franke 7-1 at 220 pounds.

Muscatine clipped Clinton in the other dual, 40-39.

Sterling 53, United Township 21: Sterling capitalized on four pins and three forfeits Thursday night to hand United Township its first loss of the season.

Dylan Ottens (138), Thomas Tate (160), Diego Leal (195) and Oswaldo Navarro (220) had pins for Sterling.

United Township received falls from Kayden Marolf (152), Teagan Marolf (170) and Chase Cassini (182).

Geneseo 54, Galesburg 21: Geneseo beat Galesburg in its Western Big 6 Conference and home opener Thursday night. No other details were provided.

Girls wrestling

Bulldogs advance trio to semis: Bettendorf's Illesia Carter (105 pounds), Taylor Strief (110) and Erin Hill (130) each won a pair of contested matches Thursday to reach the semifinal round at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational in Coralville.

The Bulldogs had nine girls make it into the quarterfinals.

North Scott 48, Central DeWitt 33: The North Scott girls wrestling team picked up its first dual win as a sanctioned program Thursday night at The Pit.

Chevy Fierce (110), Marin Smith (115), Khylie Wainwright (120), Sierra Metcalf (125), Jorie Hanenburg (170) and Abby Allen (190) had pins for the Lancers.

Central DeWitt received falls from Caitlin Proctor (130), Allison Kallemeyn (145) and Madison Edens (155).

Boys basketball

Bettendorf 72, Cedar Rapids Washington 66: Caden Wilkins tossed in 27 points and Taydem Arguello finished with 16 as Bettendorf rebounded from Tuesday night's season-opening loss to Linn-Mar with a nonconference home win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday.

Asher Wade chipped in 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Iowa City West 56, Davenport West 51: Davenport West battled perennial power Iowa City West deep into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans made a few more plays down the stretch to prevail in both teams' season opener Thursday.

Davenport West trailed 32-22 at halftime, but scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and the last five to draw even heading into the final eight minutes.

Kareem Earl had 18 points and Jack McCaffery finished with 15 for Iowa City West. Jermilyn Gardner led the Falcons with 21 points.

Girls basketball

Central DeWitt 61, Clinton 36: After not making a 3-pointer on Tuesday night against Assumption, Central DeWitt knocked in 10 of them Thursday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Central DeWitt scored the first 13 points of the game, including a couple of 3-pointers from EmmaGrace Hartman. Lauren Walker led the Sabers with 15 points while Hartman and freshman Ava Putman each had nine.

Kanijah Angel paced Clinton (0-3, 0-2) with 10 points.

Galesburg 52, Geneseo 37: Galesburg built an 11-point lead in the first half and never relinquished it in a home conference win Thursday night.

Kiarra Kilgore had 15 points and Syriah Boyd finished with 14 for Galesburg.

Danielle Beach paced the Maple Leafs with 15 points and Annie Wirth chipped in 14. Geneseo had only four players score in the game.