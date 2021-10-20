Prep report: Assumption qualifies three individuals for state

Cross country
Knights send three to state: The Davenport Assumption girls cross country team qualified two individuals for next week's state meet.
Morgan Jennings placed 11th and Nicole Carmona took 14th in Wednesday's Class 3A state qualifier at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area.
Jennings finished the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 13 seconds and Carmona crossed in 20:19 to finish among the top 15 and advance.
Solon claimed the team title with 26 points, followed by Mount Vernon-Lisbon (74) and Marion (89). Assumption was fourth with 95 points.
On the boys side, Assumption's David Lochner earned the last state-qualifying spot. Lochner, a junior, was 15th in 17:20.
Marion's Shane Erb edged teammate Jedidiah Osgood for the title by two seconds. Marion, Solon and Mount Vernon-Lisbon advanced as teams.
Assumption was eighth with 199 points.
Volleyball
West Liberty 3, Mid-Prairie 0: The West Liberty volleyball team advanced to the Class 3A Region 6 finals in dominating fashion.
The fourth-ranked Comets looked the part of the region's top seed by eclipsing Mid-Prairie in three sets (25-14, 25-9, 25-12) at West Liberty High School on Wednesday night in the semifinal round.
"Our focus was to keep it away from their libero (Dakota Mitchell), and I think we did that," West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said.
West Liberty (36-4) will play play No. 10 West Burlington (30-3) in the regional final at Mediapolis High School.
Macy Daufeldt enjoyed a superb night, leading the Comets with 24 kills on 35 attempts. The Drake recruit used a variety of ways to put points on the board for West Liberty.
She mixed her patented, powerful swings with some finesse shots, keeping the Golden Hawks off balance on defense.
Junior setter Brooklyn Buysse went for 27 assists in the victory while Sophie Buysse added seven kills and a dozen digs.
Monica Morales led the Comets' back line to the tune of 24 digs while adding a pair of kills and four assists.
Wilton 3, Durant 0: Kelsey Drake hammered 14 kills and Carly Puffer had 13 as second-ranked Wilton opened the postseason with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-12 win over Durant in Class 2A.
Ella Caffery compiled 27 assists for the Beavers, who move to 34-2 and play host to Iowa City Regina on Monday in a regional semifinal. Puffer had four blocks and Alexa Garvin finished with nine digs to lead Wilton's defense.
Easton Valley 3, Cedar Valley Christian 0: Easton Valley picked up its 20th win of the season and advanced to a Class 1A regional semifinal with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-16 conquest over Cedar Valley Christian on Wednesday.