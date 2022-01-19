Prep report: Assumption rolls past Clinton

CLINTON — Rico Byrd had 18 points and Noah Mack finished with 16 as the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team handled Clinton in a rescheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference game Wednesday at Yourd Gymnasium, 61-41.
Clinton (2-10, 1-7 MAC) hung around in the opening half, even having a lead at one point in the second quarter.
Assumption (8-3, 6-2 MAC) led 25-20 at halftime and built the margin to 14 points after three quarters.
In addition to Byrd and Mack, Ivan Prug had 14 points in his second game with the Knights, 11 of those coming in the second half. He made a pair of 3-pointers.
Jai Jensen had 13 points and Isiah Struve finished with 10 for the River Kings, who mustered only seven two-point baskets in the game.
Clinton travels to Muscatine on Friday. Assumption plays host to Davenport West on Friday and travels to Davenport North on Saturday afternoon.