Prep report: Assumption takes advantage of walks

Baseball
Assumption 4-17, Muscatine 3-0: Assumption collected only nine hits in the doubleheader but benefited from 21 walks issued by Muscatine pitchers in sweeping the two games.
Roderick Tanamor went 3 for 3 with seven runs batted in and four runs scored in the second game with Tyler Welch adding four RBIs for the Knights.
Muscatine starter Dalton Logal walked six of the seven batters he faced, allowing the Knights to score four first-inning runs and they went on to add five in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth.
Noah Mack fired four shutout innings with six strikeouts to get the win.
The Knights also drew nine walks, eight from Muskies starter Josh Dieckman, while collecting only two hits in the first game win.
Keegan Shovlain pitched six solid innings for Assumption with Adam Heinrichs throwing a perfect seventh inning to get the save.
Pleasant Valley 7-10, North 2-0: Seth Clausen and Matthew Meyer both had two hits in each game as PV opened MAC play with a sweep.
Clausen had a double and a triple in the first game and drove in two runs in the second game while Meyer had three RBI in the opener.
Ryan Gronenboom was the winning pitcher for PV (6-0, 2-0 MAC) in the nightcap, limiting North to only three hits.
Cody Baumer and Clayton Spratt each had two hits for the Wildcats (2-5, 0-2) in the first game.
Central DeWitt 11-5, Bettendorf 1-1: The top four players in the Central DeWitt batting order had a big night as the Sabers opened the MAC season by sweeping Bettendorf.
The top four of Henry Bloom, Ben Mason, Boomer Johnson and John McConohy combined to go 12 for 14, score nine runs and drive in nine runs in the first game. Mason went 4 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored.
Johnson five hits in the doubleheader, had two RBI in each game and also was the winning pitcher in Game 2.
Softball
North Scott 6-4, Central 0-0: North Scott pitchers limited Davenport Central to only four hits in sweeping their Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The first game was a no-hitter with Maddy McDermott throwing the first four innings and Nora Ralfs going the final three.
The Lancers collected 14 hits in the first game, two each by six different players, and added nine more hits in the second game. Teagen Kelley had five hits in the twin bill with McDermott and Sydney Skarich getting four apiece.
McKenna Osterhaus accounted for half of the Blue Devils’ four hits in the second game.
Pleasant Valley 3-3, Davenport North 1-2: Kaitlyn Drish singled in a run in the bottom of the ninth inning of the second game to give PV the sweep of the doubleheader.
The Spartans got strong pitching performances from Sophia Lindquist in the first game and Drish in the nightcap.
Lindquist also had three hits in the second game while Drish hit safely twice in the first game. PV also got a first-game home run from Annika Pinsman.
Bettendorf 12-16, Central DeWitt 2-5: Bettendorf moved to the top the MAC softball standings by grinding out 28 runs in a sweep of Central Dewitt.
The Bulldogs are now 4-0 in league play (5-4 overall), putting them a game ahead of Assumption, Muscatine, North Scott and Pleasant Valley, all of whom are 3-1.
Rock Island 1, Geneseo 0: Coming to bat in the sixth inning of a scoreless game, Rock Island's Taylor Pannell was just looking to get on base to jump-start her team.
But after three straight foul balls had her down two strikes against Geneseo senior pitching ace Anna Narup to open the bottom of the sixth, Pannell had to change her approach. The result was a solo home run that provided the only run in the Rocks' victory in an Illinois Class 3A regional softball championship showdown.
Narup suffered just her second loss against 15 wins this spring.
Junior pitcher Campbell Kelley got the final three outs in the top of the seventh inning for Rocky.
Tennis
PV, Bettendorf get seventh: Pleasant Valley singles player Lauren Massengarb and the Bettendorf doubles team of Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves both secured seventh-place finishes Thursday in the Class 2A girls tennis meet in Iowa City.
Each of them won three of five matches in the event. Massengarb defeated Ella De Young of Iowa City West via injury default in the seventh-place match. Porubcin/Alves defeated Katie Carver and Lily Dykstra of Urbandale 6-3, 6-3 in their seventh-place match.
Both of the Q-C entries lost their first match of the day.
Girls track
Geneseo wins sectional: The Geneseo girls track and field team showed depth and dominance in winning the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional title.
The Leafs tallied 160 points as a team to win their third straight sectional title. Galena (115 points) was a distant second, followed by fellow Western Big 6 teams Sterling (54), Galesburg (44.75), and Alleman (34), respectively. Kewanee placed 10th with 16 points.
Geneseo junior Ali Rapps and sophomore Annie Wirth each won two individual events and closed the evening by running legs on Geneseo’s third relay win. The Leafs will have 13 different entries at next week’s state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Rapps defended her titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, winning both events to qualify for state for the first time since her freshman year. She won the 300 hurdles by over three seconds.