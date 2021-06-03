Prep report: Assumption takes advantage of walks

Ryan Gronenboom was the winning pitcher for PV (6-0, 2-0 MAC) in the nightcap, limiting North to only three hits.

Cody Baumer and Clayton Spratt each had two hits for the Wildcats (2-5, 0-2) in the first game.

Central DeWitt 11-5, Bettendorf 1-1: The top four players in the Central DeWitt batting order had a big night as the Sabers opened the MAC season by sweeping Bettendorf.

The top four of Henry Bloom, Ben Mason, Boomer Johnson and John McConohy combined to go 12 for 14, score nine runs and drive in nine runs in the first game. Mason went 4 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored.

Johnson five hits in the doubleheader, had two RBI in each game and also was the winning pitcher in Game 2.

Softball

North Scott 6-4, Central 0-0: North Scott pitchers limited Davenport Central to only four hits in sweeping their Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The first game was a no-hitter with Maddy McDermott throwing the first four innings and Nora Ralfs going the final three.