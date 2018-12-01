Wrestling
Knights second at Manchester: Two-time state champion Julien Broderson of Davenport Assumption was one of four local champions at the Bob Murphy Invitational hosted by West Delaware.
Broderson had two pins and an 18-3 technical fall win in the finals to claim the 195-pound bracket. Seth Adrian (220) joined Broderson atop the podium as Assumption finished second in the 11-team tournament behind West Delaware.
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet (106) pinned West Delaware's Blake Engel in the final in 2 minutes, 41 seconds. Muscatine's Brennan Broders (182) collected a title with a first-period pin over DeWitt's Logan Pitts.
Muscatine had five wrestlers finish in the top three to place fourth.
Lewis claims title at Keith Young: North Scott's Collin Lewis kicked off the season with a championship Saturday at the challenging Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls.
The 145-pound senior, who had three pins leading up to the final, decisioned Denver's Riley Wright in the championship, 9-4.
Bettendorf had three second-place finishers in Will Jefferson (170), Alex Blizzard (182) and Griffin Liddle (285). North Scott's Caleb McCabe (126) and West Liberty's Austin Beaver (160) also finished second.
Don Bosco won the 16-team tournament with 210.5 points. North Scott was sixth (126) and Bettendorf seventh (122.5).
Loyd runner-up at Cliff Keen: Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd (145 pounds) was the runner-up at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Independence.
Loyd was pinned by Joshua Saunders of Christian Brothers College, ranked second in the country at his weight by InterMat, in 1:44 in the final.
Prior to that, Loyd picked up five wins on the weekend. Included in that was a 9-8 victory over Missouri state champion Ryan Hampton.
Camanche second at Wapello: Mount Pleasant edged Camanche for the team title at the Willard Howell Invitational on Saturday, 165-147.
Camanche had four champions in Eric Kincaid (132), Brennan Kramer (138), Baylor Crigger (160) and Eric Campie (170).
Wilton crowned two champions in Kael Brisker (106) and Colton Cruse (126).
Central wins two titles: Davenport Central's Nathan Canfield (113) and Manny McGowan (285) captured titles at the Dick Mellinger Invitational in Burlington.
Canfield won two matches in his round-robin bracket. McGowan was 5-0.
Zane Beebe (138) was the lone champion for Davenport North. Beebe collected two wins by pin.
Ottumwa claimed the five-team meet with 454 points. Central was third, and North finished fourth.
Clinton has trio of champs: Kyle Guilliams (152), Jasper Luckritz (170) and Ethan Barry (195) won championships as Clinton placed sixth in the nine-team Monticello Guilford Invitational.
Guilliams pinned his way through the tournament while Luckritz pulled out a 6-4 win over Dyersville Beckman's Owen Huehnergarth in the final. Barry had falls in 29 seconds and 2:35 to secure his title.
Boys basketball
Bettendorf 67, Linn-Mar 64: D.J. Carton equaled his career high with 36 points and hauled in eight rebounds as Bettendorf overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to snatch a road win Saturday at Linn-Mar.
Blake Tyler joined Carton in double figures with 12 points. The Bulldogs, who lost to Linn-Mar by 25 points a season ago on their home floor, won despite 5 of 21 shooting from beyond the arc.
Pleasant Valley 48, Mount Pleasant 42: Carter Duwa poured in 24 points and eight other players scored for PV in its season-opening road win.
Duwa accounted for 14 of PV's 20 points in the first half.
Maquoketa 78, Davenport West 58: Maquoketa outscored West 31-7 at the foul line to record its third straight win to start the season.
Rock Island 65, Peoria 61: The Rocks rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to top Peoria.
JaMir Price scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the charge for Rock Island.
United Township 37, Dubuque Hempstead 35: The Panthers finished off a weekend sweep by beating cross-river foe Hempstead.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43: Carli Spelhaug had 22 points and Macy Beinborn totaled 16 as the Spartans improved to 4-0.
PV collected 18 steals in the game, six from Mallory Lafever and five from Spelhaug, to win its fourth straight contest by double figures.
Linn-Mar 48, Muscatine 35: Linn-Mar used a big fourth quarter to hand Muscatine its fourth consecutive loss to start the season.
Macey Miller had 18 points, and Alexis Beier chipped in 14 for the Lions, who outscored the Muskies 14-5 in the final eight minutes. Zoey Long led the Muskies with 11 points.
Maquoketa 65, Davenport West 25: Nell Sybesma had 21 points and Brie Bennis tossed in 18 as Maquoketa remained perfect on the season with a road win over West.
Neveah Thomas had eight points to lead West (0-4).
Rock Island 43, Naperville North 39: Brea Beal had 23 points and 23 rebounds as Rock Island stayed unbeaten with a win over Naperville North in the Chicago Showcase.
The Rocks trailed by one at intermission, but ratcheted up their pressure in the third quarter to take the lead.