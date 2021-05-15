Prep report: Assumption tennis advances

Normal West rallied again, though, scoring three in the fifth inning to tie the game 5-5.

That set up Woods' heroics as his double plated pinch-runner Alex Schimmel in the seventh. Noah Harrison threw 2 2/3 perfect innings to close the game and pick up the win.

Things looked to be going Moline's way at the beginning of the opener, as the first three batters reached, capped by Hunter Warren's RBI double. That was the last run the Maroons scored, however, as Normal West made single runs in the first and second innings hold up.

Softball

Moline splits at Normal: After a slow start doomed Moline in the opener of its doubleheader with Normal Community on Saturday, the Maroons made sure that didn't happen in Game 2.

Moline followed a 10-4 loss with a 13-4 win to earn a split.

The Maroons fell behind 4-0 after the first inning and trailed 8-1 through three innings of the first game. In Game 2 they led by an identical 8-1 score through three innings and cruised from there.

Girls soccer

Alleman 5, Peoria Richwoods 3: The Western Big 6 co-leading Pioneers made the trip to Peoria worth it Saturday, dispatching Richwoods 5-3.

Alleman will return to Big 6 action Tuesday night against Rock Island.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0