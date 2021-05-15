Prep report: Assumption tennis advances

Boys tennis
Assumption beats Marion: The Davenport Assumption boys tennis team won four of six singles matches and took the match at No. 1 doubles to beat Marion 5-2 in a Class 1A substate match Saturday in Marion.
Adam Nikulski, Cade Timmons, Tyler Welch and Nick Curoe won singles matches at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. Zubair Mahmood and Ryan Thomas secured the dual with a three-set win in doubles.
Assumption (11-1) advances to play Aplington-Parkersburg in a substate final next Saturday morning in Waterloo. The winner would turn around and play Dubuque Wahlert or Decorah in the afternoon in a state team quarterfinal.
Baseball
Moline splits with Normal West: Hunter Woods hit a go-ahead seventh-inning RBI double and Moline made it hold up to salvage a doubleheader split with Normal West on Saturday in a pair of tightly contested battles.
Moline dropped the opener 2-1 before rallying to win the second game 6-5.
In Game 2, the Maroons fell behind early as starter Seamus Boyle surrendered a pair of unearned first inning runs.
Then, after not tallying a hit for the first three innings, the Moline bats broke through in the fourth. The Maroons got five hits in the inning, with the big blows being a two-run single by Conner Schimmel and a three-run double by Ryne Schimmel, the latter putting Moline up 5-2.
Normal West rallied again, though, scoring three in the fifth inning to tie the game 5-5.
That set up Woods' heroics as his double plated pinch-runner Alex Schimmel in the seventh. Noah Harrison threw 2 2/3 perfect innings to close the game and pick up the win.
Things looked to be going Moline's way at the beginning of the opener, as the first three batters reached, capped by Hunter Warren's RBI double. That was the last run the Maroons scored, however, as Normal West made single runs in the first and second innings hold up.
Softball
Moline splits at Normal: After a slow start doomed Moline in the opener of its doubleheader with Normal Community on Saturday, the Maroons made sure that didn't happen in Game 2.
Moline followed a 10-4 loss with a 13-4 win to earn a split.
The Maroons fell behind 4-0 after the first inning and trailed 8-1 through three innings of the first game. In Game 2 they led by an identical 8-1 score through three innings and cruised from there.
Girls soccer
Alleman 5, Peoria Richwoods 3: The Western Big 6 co-leading Pioneers made the trip to Peoria worth it Saturday, dispatching Richwoods 5-3.
Alleman will return to Big 6 action Tuesday night against Rock Island.