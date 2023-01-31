Prep report: Assumption wrestling falls in 2A regional

Wrestling

Class 2A regional duals: The team wrestling season ended for the Davenport Assumption Knights and in controversial fashion.

After beating PCM, Monroe 37-30 in its opening match of the Class 2A regional to move into the finals against hosting fourth-ranked Mount Vernon, the 13th-ranked Knights were handled 42-21 in the regional finals.

In that final dual, the Knights had a wrestler disqualified and lost three points for an unsportsmanlike conduct call that led to a nine-point swing when the match was still close.

As it turned out, it may not have made any difference in the final outcome as the hosts won five matches by bonus points, four of those among the final five matches of the dual that were all won by Mount Vernon.

Assumption winners in the nightcap included 120-pounder Gavin Marietta, Cadyn Wild (132) and Michael Macias (145) all won via pins.

With three matches to go in the opener, Assumption led 25-24 after PCM had just cut the deficit with a pin in the 195-pound weight class bout.

But the Knights closed out the 37-30 victory with pins from Rhett Schaefer (220) and Brody Buhman (106), both in the second period.

In that victory, Assumption logged six bonus-point victories, including five pins and Sean Kersten’s match-opening 11-2 major decision victory.

Also scoring pins was Derrick Bass (126), Wild and Macias.

Girls basketball

Davenport North 70, Clinton 17: A team at the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference race took on a team at the bottom and the results were as expected with the fifth-ranked Davenport North Wildcats rolling to a victory over hosting Clinton.

North moved to 16-2, 13-2 in the MAC with the lopsided victory, while Clinton dropped to 3-15, 2-13 MAC.

This was North’s third win in a row after dropping a 55-46 decision to top-ranked Pleasant Valley 11 days ago.

North scored the game’s first 24 points and led 48-4 at halftime.

Davenport Assumption 51, Muscatine 35: A strong finish carried the Davenport Assumption Knights to Tuesday’s 51-35 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over hosting Muscatine.

Leading 33-28 after three quarters, the Knights raced to 18 fourth-quarter points while holding the Muskies to just seven to decide the outcome of the contest.

Maddy Nigey led the Knights (11-7, 10-5 and in a third-place tie with Central DeWitt) with 15 points, while Ava Schubert tossed in 12 as she grabbed eight rebounds. Annika Kotula matched Schubert’s dozen tallies.

The loss dropped the Muskies to 4-14, 4-11 MAC.

Central DeWitt 71, Davenport West 32: A successful senior night celebration was enjoyed by the Central DeWitt High School girls basketball team Tuesday evening as the Sabers crushed the Davenport West Falcons 71-32 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference game.

The victory kept the 13-5, 10-5 Sabers, ranked 13th in the latest Class 4A poll, in a third-place tie with Davenport Assumption.

Boys basketball

Davenport Assumption 66, Muscatine 58: Davenport Assumption raced out to a fast start in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest with visiting Muscatine and made that margin stand en route to a 66-58 decision at Assumption High School.

The Knights (10-6, 8-5 MAC) got back on the winning track by blazing out to an 18-7 lead after the first period and holding on from there as Muscatine outscored the Knights by one point in each of the ensuing three quarters.

The loss dropped the Muskies to 4-11, 4-9 in league action.

-- Staff report