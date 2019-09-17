Boys soccer
Moline 8, Alleman 0: The Moline and Alleman boys soccer teams both went into action Tuesday night winless in the Western Big Six, but it was Blake Bastian and the Maroons' defense that prevailed against the Pioneers.
Bastian found the back of the net five times in the first half at the Alleman Sports Complex, with assists from Jose Ruiz and Isaac Ruiz on his first two, and the Maroons cruised to a blowout victory.
“We have a couple of guys that have enough varsity experience to be key on offense, and Blake is one of them,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said about his junior forward. “He’s very versatile in the front line. He can either find balls to feed to other guys or get into the opposition's backline. Tonight, he did just that.”
Bastian had a lot to be proud of with his performance, but the only number he was focused on was the addition to the win column for Moline (6-3-2, 1-3-0 Big Six).
“Getting a victory here is a good confidence builder,” Bastian said.
While Alleman fell to 0-4 in conference play, coach Carey Sodawasser tried to look at the positives from the match, which included keeper Payton Barton.
“He played a pretty good game tonight and made some good saves,” Sodawasser said. “The problem was that he saw too many opportunities that were one-on-one. Only so much you can do in that situation.”
Kyle Hartwick, khartwick@qconline.com
Sterling 3, Geneseo 1: The Maple Leafs outshot the visiting Warriors 17-9 in their Western Big Six showdown, but the guests made the most of their shots in taking the victory.
Hayden Curcuru scored Geneseo's lone goal in the 59th minute. After playing to a scoreless halftime tie, Sterling scored in the 42nd and 50th minutes to take a 2-0 lead on the Leafs ( 6-3-1).
Volleyball
North Scott 3, Davenport West 0: Ella McLaughlin recorded seven kills and Kendall McNaull had six as Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott made quick work of Davenport West on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-8, 25-12, at The Pit.
The Lancers were 59 of 61 serving with 10 aces in the match. Emma Powell led the way, going 17 for 17 with four aces. Sam Lee had 10 assists while McNaull posted two blocks for the winners.
Bettendorf 3, Muscatine 0: After dropping a match on its home court last Tuesday in conference play, Bettendorf rebounded in emphatic fashion.
The state-ranked Bulldogs beat Muscatine 25-12, 25-17, 25-18. Johnaizjha Angel had nine kills and Claudia Johnson finished with eight for Bettendorf.
Abbey VanMiddlesworth and Maggie Erpelding facilitated the offense with 12 and nine assists, respectively. Riley Deere and Erica Smith paced the back row with 26 combined digs. Kaalyn Peterson had three ace serves and two blocks for Bettendorf (9-5, 3-1).
Hannah Reynolds led the Muskies (2-3, 1-2) with seven kills while Rylie Moss recorded 11 digs.
Assumption 3, Clinton 1: After dropping the opening set, Class 3A fifth-ranked Assumption responded with three straight wins to protect its home floor and remain unbeaten in conference play.
The Knights (12-2, 3-0) prevailed 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21.
Brooke Mulholland led the River Queens (2-8, 0-3) with 11 kills and 16 digs. Kaylee Camp registered five blocks and Rylie Mussman had 20 digs.
Rock Island 2, Alleman 0: Emily Allison had six kills and Bella Allison had 10 assists as the Rocks swept the Pioneers 25-22, 25-18 in Western Big Six volleyball action Tuesday.
Alleman was led by Sidney Bowling with eight kills, four digs and an ace.
— Staff report