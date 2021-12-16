PREP REPORT: Bettendorf, Assumption wrestlers sweep triangular

Wrestling
Bettendorf sweeps MAC triangular: The Bulldogs dropped just five contested matches Thursday in sweeping Central DeWitt and Davenport West.
Bettendorf beat the Sabers 48-21 and the Falcons 72-4.
Timothy Koester at 106 pounds, Tycho Carmichael at 132 and Dustin Bohren at 145 pounds all collected two pins on the night for Bettendorf.
Central DeWitt beat West 65-18 in the third match.
Carter Donovan at 152 and Mitchell Howard at 220 each collected two wins in contested matches for the Sabers.
Ayden Nicklaus (120) got two wins for West, including a major decision for its only points against Bettendorf.
Assumption grabs pair of victories: The lightest wrestler in Assumption's lineup came up big Thursday as 106-pounder Peyton Pilgrim picked up a pair of pins in the Knights' Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular with Muscatine and Davenport Central.
Assumption beat Muscatine 48-21 and Central 58-21.
Muscatine topped Central 46-25 in the third match of the night.
Colton Pilgrim at 160, John Argo at 182 and Joe Turner at 285 all got two contested wins for the Knights.
Lincoln Brookhart got a pair of pins at 132 for Muscatine, and his teammate Connor Beck (152) got a pin and a major decision on the night.
Ashton Westerfield (126/120) had a pin and a forfeit win for Central.
Girls basketball
Galesburg rallies past Alleman: Through three quarters Thursday, Alleman appeared on its way to its second Western Big 6 win of the season, this one on the road at Galesburg.
Too much Kiarra Kilgore, however, sent the Pioneers home with the loss.
The Galesburg sophomore scored 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, including four big points to tie the game and and then take the lead in the last two minutes as the Silver Streaks (2-3, 7-3) overcame a four-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to grab the 46-41 win.
Averi Rangel tried to answer for the Pioneers, scoring nine of her 11 points in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to match the Streaks' 21-point quarter.
Audrey Erickson also scored 11 for Alleman (1-5, 6-7), which got seven from Clair Hulke and six from Tyla Thomas.
Moline nabs road win: The Maroons took the long drive to Quincy Thursday night and returned with their second-place spot in the Western Big 6 intact.