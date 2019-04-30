Boys soccer
Bettendorf 2, Muscatine 0: Class 3A ninth-ranked Bettendorf remained a game back of Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Pleasant Valley after a home win over Muscatine on Tuesday.
Alec Lank scored in the first minute and Tyler Wellman tallied a goal in the 55th minute for the Bulldogs (6-2, 6-1 MAC). Reed Shea had an assist.
Girls soccer
North Scott 3, Davenport North 0: Emily Kundel had two goals and Paige Blaskovich found the back of the net as Class 2A eighth-ranked North Scott blanked North at The Pitch in Eldridge.
The Lancers (7-4) snapped a two-match losing streak and improved to 4-2 in conference play. North remains winless in the MAC.
Clinton 3, Davenport West 0: Clinton had three underclassmen score goals as it evened its season record to 4-4 and picked up its first conference win of the spring over West.
Sophomore Emily Manemann, sophomore Peyton Metzger and freshman Sofia Tello scored goals for the River Queens.
Bettendorf 6, Burlington 1: The Bulldogs (7-3, 5-1) cruised to a win over the Grayhounds at Bracewell Stadium to remain a half-game back of Assumption for the conference lead.