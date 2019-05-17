Boys soccer
Bettendorf 6, Davenport West 0: Reed Shea tallied a hat trick and Bettendorf finished MAC play with a shutout win over West.
The game was suspended Thursday with 11 minutes left in the first half and Bettendorf leading 2-0.
George Elias and Ian Silva each had two assists on the night.
The win leaves Bettendorf alone in second in the MAC, 8-1 in conference. West finished in a tie for sixth in the conference at 4-5.
Girls soccer
Linn-Mar 1, Assumption 0: The Class 3A third-ranked Lions scored the lone goal in the 28th minute Friday night to hand the Class 1A top-ranked Knights their first loss of the season.
The Knights were without Carly King, who leads the team with 26 goals, as well as senior Livy Lansing and freshman Morgan Jennings, all of whom were at state track.
Geneseo 8, Morris 0: Powered by a hat trick from Taylor DeSplinter, the Leafs cruised to a regional championship and advance to play Peoria Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the first game of sectionals.
DeSplinter also registered an assist as Geneseo jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead and scored its final five goals in the second half. The Leafs out shot Morris 13-1.
Boys track
Sottos reaches state in two events: Junior Seth Sottos will be carrying the torch for the Alleman Pioneers at the Class 2A State track & field meet next week.
Sottos was the lone Pioneer to advance out of the 2A Macomb Sectional on Thursday night, qualifying for state in two events.
Sottos topped the 200 in 22.06 seconds, nearly a half-second ahead of runner-up Job Knapp of Eureka. In the 100, it was much, much closer. Sottos' time in the shortest sprint was 10.96 seconds, and his win over Peoria Manual's Mechai White was by just four hundredths of a second.
Lee sweeps throws as Chargers claim sectional title: Competing on its home track at Charger Field for the final time this spring, the Orion boys' track and field squad had its sights set as high as possible.
Hoping to capture a Class 1A sectional team championship on a gray and windswept Friday evening, the Chargers got off to a strong start as senior Logan Lee swept both the shot put and discus title and classmate Trent Scharpman scored a silver medal in the pole vault.
With Lee and another Orion senior, Ryan Wegerer, each pocketing two sectional gold medals, the Chargers gave their hometown fans a fitting sendoff as they racked up 96 points to outdistance runner-up Spring Valley Hall (78 points) for the team crown.
“This week, the No. 1 goal was qualifying for state; the No. 2 goal was to get as many points as I can for the team,” said Lee, who threw 52 feet, 2 inches to strike gold in the shot put, then followed up with a heave of 157-6 to take the discus title.
“Right now, this is a team sport. We've done well with our past track teams, but we've had a lot more success this year because of our numbers. We've had a lot of people stepping up and putting the work in at practice, and it's shown.”
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
Softball
Rockridge 10, Mercer County 0: Rockridge softball coach John Nelson knows his team very well. So, when he announced early this season that senior Amelia "YaYa" Thomas was not going to be at the top of the team's pitching rotation, it really was no big surprise.
Thomas showed why that decision was made on Thursday, firing a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Mercer County in the championship game of the Class 2A Knoxville Regional.
The Rockets (29-6) advance to the Brimfield Sectional to play Quincy Notre Dame on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Jeff Wendland, jwendland@qconline.com
Boys golf
Central DeWitt headed to state: Led by a 78 from Tucker Kinney, the Sabers shot a 324 at a 3A district meet at Pin Oak Links to qualify for the state tournament Friday.
Central DeWitt edged Clear Lake by two strokes to win the district title.
Dylan McAleer added a 79 for the Sabers and Jacob Brainerd an 82.
Townsend claims state berth: Jared Townsend qualified as an individual by shooting a 75 at Friday's district finals, the second-lowest score of any individual qualifier in Class 2A.
"I was getting off the tee box really well, making some putts and getting up and down," Townsend said. "I had a pretty good day."
The Beavers shot a 353 to place fifth at the district meet. Brock Hartley (82) Cory Anderson (83) and Brayton Wade (86) all broke 90 for Wilton. West Branch won the meet with a 304, Williamsburg was second with a 310 and Durant seventh with a 353.
Lucas Callison and Logan Callison both shot an 82 to lead Durant.