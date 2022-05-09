Prep report: Bettendorf, Camanche advance to prelim tennis substate

Boys tennis

Bettendorf second at districts: The Bettendorf High School boys' tennis team did not advance any individual qualifiers to the state tournament Monday, but the Bulldogs finished second as a team to advance to preliminary substate competition on Friday.

Iowa City West advanced two singles players and one doubles team to the state tournament as it finished with 32 points. Bettendorf was runner-up with 15 and Cedar Rapids Washington placed third with 12. Cedar Rapids Washington will travel to Bettendorf for a dual meet Friday.

Bettendorf's Noah Gehler finished third in singles after beating Washington's Lucas Burkamper, 6-3, 6-1. Gehler lost in the semifinals to second-seeded Seth Smigel of Iowa City West, 6-3, 6-2.

The Bulldogs' Robert Matera and Jack Reilly placed fourth in doubles.

Camanche team to state: The Camanche doubles team of Lucas Goble and Chase Spertoli claimed a Class 1A district championship Monday in Waterloo.

Goble and Spertoli defeated Dubuque Wahlert's Nolan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss in the championship match.

The Storm finished second in the team race behind Wahlert and will host Marion in a preliminary substate dual Friday.

Central DeWitt and Maquoketa did not have any players advance.

Assumption sees season end: The Davenport Assumption High School boys tennis team saw its season end Monday in Fairfield.

Cedar Rapids Xavier, behind the top two singles finishers and a doubles title from Declan Coe and Hugh Courter, won the team title. Fairfield Maharishi was second and Mount Pleasant took third.

Boys soccer

Muscatine 2, Davenport North 1: Class 3A 11th-ranked Muscatine scored two second-half goals to edge Davenport North and remain unbeaten in conference play.

Ty Cozad tallied the opening goal for the Muskies in the 59th minute and Brian Pineda connected in the 74th minute. Chase Green converted a penalty kick for North in the 75th minute.

North keeper Ian Padron made 11 saves and stopped a Muscatine penalty kick.

Combined, the teams committed nearly 30 infractions, including four yellow cards against Muscatine.

Muscatine (12-3, 8-0) plays Pleasant Valley for the conference title next Monday at Spartan Stadium. North fell to 9-6 overall and 3-4 in MAC play.

North Scott 10, Central DeWitt 0: Ashton Kaiser had two goals and three assists as North Scott cruised past Central DeWitt on Monday in a boys' Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt in Eldridge.

Oliver Hughes also scored a pair of goals for the Lancers while Caleb Engelkes, Henry Rose, Eli Engelkes, Corbin Schneider, Michael Wilming and Liam Regan also found the back of the net. Eli Engelkes delivered three assists as well.

North Scott tallied five goals in each half.

Davenport Central 9, Clinton 2: On senior night, Central scored a season-high nine goals and evened its conference record at 4-4 following a win over Clinton at Brady Street Stadium.

Nate Hummel had two goals and three assists for the Blue Devils, who travel to Burlington for a non-conference game Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Muscatine 6, Central DeWitt 0: After two victories at its home invitational on Saturday, Muscatine kicked off a busy four-game week Monday with a 6-0 road win over Central DeWitt.

The Muskies (8-4, 4-1 MAC) play Davenport North on Tuesday, followed by matches against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday and Assumption on Saturday.

United Township 3, Orion-Sherrard 1: United Township posted a non-conference win over Orion-Sherrard on Monday. No details were available by press time.

Softball

Rock Island 5, West Central 2: Rock Island pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday afternoon to stave off West Central in a non-conference home game.

Sydney Quinones and Delia Schwartz each drove in two runs for the Rocks while Gabriella Taber had two hits and an RBI.

Campbell Kelley struck out eight but walked eight in four-plus innings. Schwartz pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

Moline sweeps Normal: The Moline softball team exploded for 28 runs in two games Monday afternoon to sweep Normal Community in a non-conference doubleheader at Bob Seitz Field.

Moline collected a 20-3 win in the opener and followed with an 8-5 victory in Game 2. No other details were available.

Sterling downs UTHS twice: Sterling made easy work of United Township in a Big 6 softball doubleheader Monday, 11-1 and 18-2.

In the opener, Golden Warriors pitcher Elizabeth Palumbo went five innings, allowed just four hits, one run and struck out five.

Sterling's Sienna Stingley was the story of Game 2. She was 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBI while also going the distance in the circle with 10 strikeouts.

-- Staff report

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0