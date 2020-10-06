Prep report: Bettendorf edges Central DeWitt

"We talked as a team and playing for one another today," said Moorhusen. "That's why we were able to grind out the win. We're looking forward to improving on what we did today."

As far as his own effort went, Moorhusen felt it was a matter of battling both the tough conditions on the par-72 Silver Ridge layout as well as the brisk winds that sprung up as the day progressed.

"I know 79 is not an upper-level score for a regional medalist, but I felt I played pretty consistent," he said. "I left a few shots out there, but I felt I played my best for the conditions."

While reigning regional champion Fulton finished just shy of a return sectional trip, three Steamers will be headed to Spring Valley's Spring Creek Golf Course a week from today.

In addition to Ian Wiebenga, his older brother Patrick and fellow senior Josh VanderPloeg are both moving on after shooting 83s to share third place with the Rams' Sutton. Also sectional-bound is Erie-Prophetstown's Bryce Rosenow, who shot an 88 to snatch the fourth and final individual berth.

The younger Wiebenga had a shot at a second straight regional title, but a double bogey on the final hole dashed those hopes.