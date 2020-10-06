Prep report: Bettendorf edges Central DeWitt

Volleyball
Bettendorf pulls out win: Central DeWitt actually scored more points for the night but Bettendorf came through in the end to claim a five-set victory over the Sabers on Monday night.
The Bulldogs (6-3 overall, 4-2 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) claimed a 15-7 victory in the final game. They won two close games to open the match, 25-22 and 26-24, before the Sabers (4-8, 1-5) rallied to win the next two, 25-14 and 25-17.
PV routs Falcons: Emily Wood registered 13 kills as Pleasant Valley remained atop the MAC standings with a lopsided victory over Davenport West.
The Spartans (16-1 overall, 7-0 MAC) won the first two games by scored of 25-3 and 25-5 before West (0-12, 0-7) provided some resistance in a clinching 25-16 third game.
Kora Ruff led PV with 25 assists and six digs while Chloe Cline contributed 10 kills. Abby Raes was one of the few bright spots for the Falcons with nine digs.
Clinton sweeps Central: Clinton climbed above .500 in MAC play with a three-set conquest of Davenport Central, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-21.
The River Queens are now 14-9 overall, 4-3 in league play. Central (0-9, 0-6) got seven kills and 12 assists from Lily Campbell and 19 digs from Emily Beldock.
Boys golf
Riverdale's regional title streak alive: Fresh from its seventh straight Three Rivers Conference title, the Riverdale boys' golf team set its sights on a seventh consecutive regional championship.
It did not come easily. Tuesday's Class 1A Oregon Regional at Silver Ridge Golf Course proved to be a very hard-fought affair, with the Rams dueling from start to finish with TRAC rivals Sterling Newman and Fulton to see who would end the day atop the team standings.
Led by a 79 from junior James Moorhusen, who edged Fulton's Ian Wiebenga by a stroke for his first individual regional crown, Riverdale tallied 337 strokes to hold off Sterling Newman by three for the title at Tuesday's Class 1A Oregon Regional; in turn, the Comets edged the Steamers (342) by two for second and the last of the two berths at next Wednesday's Peru St. Bede Sectional.
"Hats off to Newman and Fulton; both of them played really well," said Riverdale coach Trent Groves. "They pushed us and nipped at our heels all day. At one point, both of them took the lead just over halfway through the round. It was the three of us going round and round."
With Moorhusen's gold-medal round augmented by an 83 from Ashton Sutton, who finished in a three-way tie for third place, and Hayden Musser's 84, which earned him a share of sixth place, the Rams finished victorious.
"We talked as a team and playing for one another today," said Moorhusen. "That's why we were able to grind out the win. We're looking forward to improving on what we did today."
As far as his own effort went, Moorhusen felt it was a matter of battling both the tough conditions on the par-72 Silver Ridge layout as well as the brisk winds that sprung up as the day progressed.
"I know 79 is not an upper-level score for a regional medalist, but I felt I played pretty consistent," he said. "I left a few shots out there, but I felt I played my best for the conditions."
While reigning regional champion Fulton finished just shy of a return sectional trip, three Steamers will be headed to Spring Valley's Spring Creek Golf Course a week from today.
In addition to Ian Wiebenga, his older brother Patrick and fellow senior Josh VanderPloeg are both moving on after shooting 83s to share third place with the Rams' Sutton. Also sectional-bound is Erie-Prophetstown's Bryce Rosenow, who shot an 88 to snatch the fourth and final individual berth.
The younger Wiebenga had a shot at a second straight regional title, but a double bogey on the final hole dashed those hopes.
"I was not happy there," he said. "It was really disappointing. As a team, we wanted to get out of regionals, but we didn't play really good. That happens."
West Carroll's McLuckie just misses sectional trip: At the 1A Pearl City Regional in Lena, West Carroll's Jacob McLuckie carded a round of 84, good enough to land in the top 10 with a ninth-place finish. Unfortunately for McLuckie, he fell just two strokes short of advancing to the St. Bede Sectional meet.
