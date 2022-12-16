Prep report: Bettendorf girls wrestling into Battle of Waterloo championship bracket

Wrestling

Bettendorf girls go 2-1 at BOW: The Bettendorf girls wrestling team finished runner-up in Bracket B on Friday at Young Arena, finishing the first day at 2-1.

The Bulldogs clobbered Waterloo West 66-12 in the quarterfinals and triumphed over Charles City 54-30 in the semifinals. In both victories, the Bulldogs won at least nine matches and most of them by pin.

Against Cedar Falls in the finals, Bettendorf fell 54-28. The Tigers recorded six pins in the first seven weights to pull ahead 36-6.

North Scott finished third in Bracket A, also recording a 2-1 record on the night with a victory in the quarters versus Dubuque Senior 61-17 and edging past East Buchanan 45-36 in the third-place match.

The only setback for North Scott was a 57-24 defeat to Waverly-Shell Rock.

Assumption third in bracket at BOW: The Class 2A 20th-ranked Knights beat Mississippi Athletic Conference rival North Scott in the Bracket D third-place match 33-31 on Friday at Young Arena in Waterloo.

Winning the first five weights, four of them by bonus points, allowed Assumption to jump out to a 24-0 lead on the Lancers and it was enough to hold on for the win. The Knights won their quarterfinal match versus 1A fifth-ranked Lisbon 42-26, then got tripped up by 3A second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 46-24.

North Scott edged 2A 16th-ranked Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45-30, but were clipped by 3A ninth-ranked West Des Moines Valley 36-27. The Lancers were down 27-24 with three weights to go, but the Tigers took two of them and one by pin to stave off the comeback.

Class 3A 19th-ranked Pleasant Valley, in Bracket C, went 1-2 on the night. It cruised by 3A 23rd-ranked Cedar Falls 42-16 in the quarters, then was squashed by 3A third-ranked Linn-Mar 51-27 in the semis and 3A 12th-ranked Indianola 40-22 in the third-place contest.

PV girls clip Anamosa, wins Saber Invite: Ignited by two champions and two runner-ups, Pleasant Valley triumphed over Anamosa 119-118 at the Saber Invitational held at Central DeWitt High School on Friday night.

West Liberty (106), Central DeWitt (102), Clinton (96), Davenport (81) finished inside the top-10. Muscatine (42), Assumption (37), Durant (30.5) and Maquoketa (10) finished 11th-14th, respectively.

PV's Abigail Meyrer, ranked second at 120 pounds by IAwrestle, beat Anamosa's Ava Scranton for a second straight tourney, this margin much greater in a 16-2 major decision. Caitlin Reiter (115) pinned all three of her opponents en route to the victory.

West Liberty and Clinton each had two champions. Ava Morrison (130) and Dionni Garcia-Vazquez (145) combined for four pins in five matches for the Comets.

CharKeyrrah Simmons (190) beat teammate Arie Russell in the title match for the River Queens while Cambrie McLoyd (235) won the round robin bracket with two pins and an injury default win.

Durant's Lainey Shelangoski (106) and Assumption's Olivia Rogalla (125) also won their respective weight classes.

Boys basketball

Assumption 72, Muscatine 61: Assumption grabbed an early lead in its conference contest at Muscatine High School and held off a late Muskie run.

Sophomore Damyen Jackson was 6 of 10 from the field en route to scoring a game-high 19 points for Assumption (4-1, 3-1 MAC). Rico Byrd had 18, Joey Funderburk 14 and Luke Klostermann 12.

Assumption’s Joe Tallman went for a game-high eight rebounds.

The Knights scored the first basket out of the halftime break to go up 36-15 before Muscatine (2-3, 2-2 MAC) went on its run to pull within seven at 39-32 with three minutes left in the third, but Assumption bounced back with seven unanswered and the Muskies couldn’t pull within single digits from there on out.

Sam Emmert and Luke Wieskamp each had 15 points for the Muskies.

Girls basketball

Davenport North 83, Clinton 13: Divine Bourrage had 20 points and Mariah Thompson added 15 as the Wildcats rolled at home in conference action.

Alyvia McCorkle added 14 points for the home team as Class 5A 10th-ranked North improved to 5-1 in the MAC and 6-1 overall. North raced out to a 27-3 lead after the first quarter and led 58-10 at halftime.

Clinton fell to 1-5 in the conference and 2-6 overall. The River Queens were led by Veronica Ramirez, who finished with seven points.

Assumption 72, Muscatine 35: Behind 24 points from Maddy Nigey and 21 from Addy Voss, Assumption outscored Muscatine 41-13 in the second half Friday night to post a home conference win.

The Knights (3-5, 3-3) led 31-22 at intermission and scored 26 third-quarter points to build a 57-30 lead. Assumption made 11 shots from beyond the arc.

Avery Schroeder finished with 10 points for the Muskies (2-7, 2-4)

Bettendorf 44, Davenport Central 27: Lillie Petersen had a game-high 15 points and Bettendorf overcame a sluggish first half to beat Central at George Marshall Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-2) led only 15-14 at halftime, but extended the lead to eight after three quarters and pushed it to double figures with five minutes remaining. Faith Furness had nine points and Katie Scholl had eight for Bettendorf.

Addisen Ford made three 3-pointers to lead Central (1-6, 1-5 MAC) with nine points.