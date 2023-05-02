Girls soccer

Bettendorf 2, Muscatine 1: In a top-12 matchup, the Class 3A ninth-ranked Bulldogs clipped the 11th-ranked Muskies in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle on Tuesday night.

Bettendorf's (9-2, 5-1 MAC) two goals came from Alma Gonzalez on a free kick and leading scorer Carson Bohonek on a feed from Peyton Markham. No stats were reported for Muscatine (7-5, 3-3).

Pleasant Valley 2, Davenport North 1: The Class 3A sixth-ranked Spartans needed two second-half goals from all-state forward Morgan Russmann to stave off the upset-minded Wildcats in a MAC showdown on Tuesday night.

It was a scoreless opening half, then North (1-4, 6-5) buried one of its two shots on goal behind the net, off the foot of Jacey Mason in the 51st minute. Russmann netted the equalizer four minutes later, then scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute.

PV (10-3, 5-0) had 25 total shots on the night.

Central DeWitt 3, Clinton 1: All three of the Sabers' goals were scored in the second half as they secured a MAC triumph over their county rival on Tuesday night.

The victory moves DeWitt (6-6, 3-3) back to the .500 mark with a few weeks left in the regular season. Clinton drops to 2-6, 0-6.

United Township 6, Sterling 1: Four goals from Sofia Camarillo on Tuesday pushed the Panthers past the Golden Warriors on the final night of Western Big 6 Conference action.

UT (9-6, 3-4 WB6) finished fifth in the league standings. Kaylee Nelson and Rubi Tapia-Macias each found the back of the net while Kiersten Medinger distributed two assists.

Quincy 9, Rock Island 0: Fueled by five goals from two senior forwards, the Blue Devils trounced the Rocks Tuesday night to wrap up Western Big 6 Conference action.

Quincy (11-4-3, 6-1) finishes solo second in the league. Breighlyn Thomas netted a hat trick while Kenzie O'Brien scored twice for the Blue Devils.

No stats were reported for Rock Island (4-9-1, 2-5).

Softball

Geneseo 16, Galesburg 5: The Maple Leafs scored 16 unanswered runs to coast past the Silver Streaks in a Western Big 6 Conference contest on Tuesday night in Geneseo.

Coupled with Sterling's setback to United Township, the Maple Leafs (20-5, 10-1 WB6) regain solo possession of first place in the league standings. They plated six runs in the bottom of the first inning, eight more in the second and two in the third.

Galesburg (2-15, 1-9) struck first with two in the first and attempted a small comeback with three in the fifth.

Thirteen Geneseo hitters notched a hit. Jaelyn Lambin, Drayana DeBoef and Avery Kennedy each drove in two runs.

United Township 5, Sterling 3: Two go-ahead runs in the top of the fifth ignited the Panthers past the Golden Warriors in a Western Big 6 Conference showdown on Tuesday night.

It puts UT (14-7, 8-3) a game back of Sterling (16-5, 9-2) in the standings. It was a 3-3 game after both sides plated three runs in the second and third innings, respectively, until the Panthers broke free and held on for the win.

Five of the eight hits by UT went for extra bases. Samantha Verstraete went the distance in the circle, working around six hits and three walks to earn the win.