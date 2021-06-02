Prep report: Bettendorf, PV lead all-MAC teams

Nash fifth in 2A: Tipton's Alli Nash finished fifth at the Iowa Class 2A state golf tournament Wednesday in Marshalltown. After opening with a 78, Nash had an 86 in the final round at American Legion Golf Course.

Van Meter's Kylie Carey was the medalist at 155 (78-77), one stroke better than Roland-Story's Kaitlyn Rahfeldt.

Nash had a birdie and five pars in her round.

In Class 1A, Durant improved by 12 strokes from its Day 1 total to finish ninth in the 10-team field at Ames Golf & Country Club. The Wildcats had a 402 in the final round and 816 total for the two days.

Belle Rockow was Durant's low finisher, with rounds of 93 and 97. She tied for 26th place.

Girls soccer

Muscatine 6, North 0: Muscatine defeated Davenport North for the second time in as many weeks to advance to play No. 1 seed Linn-Mar in Class 3A Region 7.

Muscatine had three goals in the first 16 minutes, then added three more between the 58th and 64th minutes.