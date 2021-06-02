Prep report: Bettendorf, PV lead all-MAC teams

Boys soccer
Bettendorf, PV lead all-MAC teams: The top two teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys soccer standings had the most representatives on the recently released all-conference teams.
League runner-up Bettendorf had three first-team selections in freshman midfielder Chase Wakefield, defender Reilly Tabares and goalkeeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes.
PV, the conference champion and playing in Thursday's Class 3A state semifinals, had two on the first team in midfielder Rhys Ward and defender Dylan Ollendieck. The Spartans had three on the second team in midfielder Bryce Rubel, defender Jack Roemer and keeper Gabe Johnson.
Davenport Central's Nate Hummel and Davenport North's Chase Green, the conference's top two goal scorers, were the first-team forwards along with North Scott's Oliver Hughes and Clinton's Juan Anguiano. Muscatine's Miles Melendez and Central's Enrique Diaz joined Wakefield and Ward as the midfielders.
Davenport North's Jaydon Fox and Assumption's Luke Klostermann were also first-team defenders.
North Scott's Troy Bendickson and Central's Franco Munoz were co-coaches of the year in the conference.
Girls tennis
Masengarb, Bettendorf duo to place: Pleasant Valley freshman Lauren Masengarb and the Bettendorf doubles team of Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alves won a pair of matches at Wednesday's Iowa Class 2A state tennis tournament in Iowa City to guarantee themselves a top-eight finish.
Masengarb opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ankeny Centennial's Jordyn Gustafson. She fell in the quarterfinals to top-seeded Claire Gu of West Des Moines Valley 6-0, 6-1, but rebounded with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Iowa City Liberty's Ella Gilbert. Masengarb can finish fifth place with two wins Thursday.
Porubcin and Alves took the same path. They won their opener 6-3, 6-1 over a team from Cedar Falls before the top seed of Ava Petersen and Mackenzie Klein of Dowling Catholic knocked them into the consolation bracket with a 6-1, 6-0 decision.
However, Porubcin and Alves beat a team from Waukee 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second day.
Clinton's Mackenzie Lange and Emily Manemann lost twice and were eliminated Wednesday, including a 0-6, 6-3, 5-7 setback in the opening round.
In Class 1A at Waterloo, Assumption's doubles team of Mary Rolfstad and Ella Dilulio won its opener 6-3, 6-4 over a squad from Grinnell. The Knights' duo lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier's Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen, the tournament's second seed, in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0.
Rolfstad and Dilulio were then eliminated with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 defeat to Mara Holland and Annalise Skrade.
Camanche's Maci Sloane went 1-2 and came a win from placing in singles.
Girls state golf
Nash fifth in 2A: Tipton's Alli Nash finished fifth at the Iowa Class 2A state golf tournament Wednesday in Marshalltown. After opening with a 78, Nash had an 86 in the final round at American Legion Golf Course.
Van Meter's Kylie Carey was the medalist at 155 (78-77), one stroke better than Roland-Story's Kaitlyn Rahfeldt.
Nash had a birdie and five pars in her round.
In Class 1A, Durant improved by 12 strokes from its Day 1 total to finish ninth in the 10-team field at Ames Golf & Country Club. The Wildcats had a 402 in the final round and 816 total for the two days.
Belle Rockow was Durant's low finisher, with rounds of 93 and 97. She tied for 26th place.
Girls soccer
Muscatine 6, North 0: Muscatine defeated Davenport North for the second time in as many weeks to advance to play No. 1 seed Linn-Mar in Class 3A Region 7.
Muscatine had three goals in the first 16 minutes, then added three more between the 58th and 64th minutes.
The Muskies were led by juniors Thomas and Meredith Connor, each of whom scored twice, while Thomas added an assist on the Muskies' first goal. Thomas found sophomore Lanie Weikert in space with a perfectly placed through ball to put Muscatine up 1-0 in the fourth minute.
Xavier 9, DeWitt 0: Brielle Barton recorded a hat trick and Amanda Ross had four assists as Cedar Rapids Xavier brought an end to Central DeWitt's season.
Softball
Normal Comm. 5, Moline 3: Kiersten Manning struck out 11 and scattered eight hits in seven innings to help Normal Community end Moline’s season.
Alison Kern and Lindsey DeRoeck had two hits apiece for the Ironmen.
Brenna Ross, Suzanne Farren and Rachel Worley each had two hits for the Maroons.
Kewanee 4, Alleman 1: No. 2-seeded Kewanee broke open a tie game by scoring three runs in the third inning to advance in Class 3A.
Regan Coombes drove in two runs for the Boilermakers and relief pitcher Ava LaFollette allowed no runs and just one hit over the last three innings.
Sarah Pickett-Miller drove in the lone for Alleman, which finished 4-15.
Lincoln-Way West 3, UT 2: Lincoln-Way West snapped a 2-2 tie when Emma Young singled in a run in the fifth inning as the Warriors advanced in Class 4A.
Allie Wondrasek did not allow an earned run in the complete-game victory. Kaylie Pena also went the distance for United Township.
Marilyn Boyer singled in the Panthers’ only runs in the third inning.
Mercer County 10, Knoxville 9 (8): Mercer County scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a wild victory in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Knoxville scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to grab an 8-4 lead, but the Golden Eagles countered with four of their own in the bottom of the inning to send the game to extra innings.
Knoxville scored a run in the top of the eighth before MerCo won it in its half.
Ava Ruggles had two doubles and a single and drove in five runs for the Eagles with Natalie Finch driving across three runs.
Mon-Rose 5, Orion 2: Karilegh Ashby hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Ailexa Hunter added a two-run shot in the seventh as Monmouth-Roseville advanced in the Class 2A sectional.
Hunter collected four hits and also was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in seven innings.
Losing pitcher Jenna Drish homered for Orion in the bottom of the seventh.
Baseball
Orion 7, Mon-Rose 0: Quinn Hoftender struck out 17 batters in seven innings while throwing a three-hit shutout and helping Orion eliminate Monmouth-Roseville in the Class 2A regional.
Hoftender did not walk a single batter in going the distance.
He also hit a home run and scored three runs. Jarrett Thornburg led the Maple Leafs attack with two hits and two runs batted in.
Rockridge 3, Mercer County 2: Rockridge pitcher Tyler Hendley pitched six scoreless innings before needing relief help in the seventh as the Rockets advanced in Class 2A.
Mercer County scored two unearned runs of Hendley in the top of the seventh inning before TJ Ulfig got the final two outs for the save.
Maverick Chisholm had two hits and an RBI for the Rockets. The Golden Eagles got two hits apiece from Tyler Bridgford and Owen Relander.