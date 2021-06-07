Prep report: Bettendorf, PV pace all-MAC soccer teams

A one-out error resulted in both A-W runs as the Titans (13-7) earn themselves a home date at Annawan's Howes Park for Wednesday's sectional semifinals. They will take on third-seeded Delavan (8-9) in a 4:30 p.m. matchup.

Putnam County's Drake Smith was nearly as strong. He retired the first 15 batters he faced before Isaac Melton singled to lead off the top of the sixth; Melton would score his team's first run on a mishandled Eli Merrick line drive. That was the one hit allowed by Smith, who finished with 10 strikeouts.

The Panthers (17-6) did get runners on first and second in the opening inning, but that was their best threat against Quagliano, who held the hosts hitless until a two-out Josh Jessen single in the bottom of the fifth.

Sterling Newman 3, Fulton 2: Blake Wolfe threw a complete game and Kyle Wolfe had a pair of hits as Sterling Newman staved off Fulton in a Class 1A regional final Monday. It was the second consecutive regional title for the Comets.

Newman broke through against Fulton's Connor Barnett with a second-inning RBI single by Kyle Wolfe (2-for-4), then added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Davis Ludin smacked a two-run homer for Fulton (10-7) in the seventh inning.