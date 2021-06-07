Prep report: Bettendorf, PV pace all-MAC soccer teams

Girls soccer
Bettendorf, PV pace MAC teams: League co-champions Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley combined for seven of the 13 spots on the Mississippi Athletic Conference's first team for girls soccer.
PV, ranked second in Class 3A and scheduled to play Ankeny in a state quarterfinal Tuesday, was represented by freshman forward Morgan Russmann, junior midfielder Camryn Woods and senior defenders Morgan Rinker and Maya Hartz.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner, the conference's top goal scorer, made the first team along with midfielder Sophia Utsinger and defender Riley Markham.
State qualifiers Muscatine and Davenport Assumption each had two first-team selections.
The Muskies, who qualified for state for the first time in 14 years, were led by junior forward Mya Jansen and junior midfielder Sophia Thomas. The Knights, seeking a fifth consecutive 1A state title, had junior forward/midfielder Jade Jackson and senior defender Katie Boldt on the top team.
North Scott sophomore midfielder Kendall Knisley, with a team-high 20 goals, was on the first team along with Davenport Central keeper Addie Ford.
PV's Ed Knupp was named coach of the year.
Baseball
Four MAC twin bills postponed: With the exception of Clinton and Muscatine, the rest of the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball slate was postponed because of weather Monday.
The North Scott at Bettendorf and Assumption at Davenport North twinbills have been rescheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Davenport Central and Pleasant Valley are slated to play Thursday, June 17. No rescheduled date has been announced for Central DeWitt and Davenport West.
Clinton 10, Muscatine 3: Clinton took advantage of eight Muscatine errors as the River Kings picked up their first conference win of the season Monday at Tom Bruner Field.
The River Kings scored seven runs in the final three innings, including four in the seventh. Max Kaczinski had a two-run single in the frame for Clinton.
Jai Jensen earned the win on the mound for Clinton.
The second game of the doubleheader was not completed by press time.
Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Putnam County 0: Behind a two-hit shutout from Coltin Quagliano, the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball team won its first Class 1A regional championship in eight years Monday.
Quagliano shook off a pair of first-inning walks to take a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth inning, ending up with a dozen strikeouts as fourth-seeded Annawan-Wethersfield prevailed at Jenkins Field in Granville.
A one-out error resulted in both A-W runs as the Titans (13-7) earn themselves a home date at Annawan's Howes Park for Wednesday's sectional semifinals. They will take on third-seeded Delavan (8-9) in a 4:30 p.m. matchup.
Putnam County's Drake Smith was nearly as strong. He retired the first 15 batters he faced before Isaac Melton singled to lead off the top of the sixth; Melton would score his team's first run on a mishandled Eli Merrick line drive. That was the one hit allowed by Smith, who finished with 10 strikeouts.
The Panthers (17-6) did get runners on first and second in the opening inning, but that was their best threat against Quagliano, who held the hosts hitless until a two-out Josh Jessen single in the bottom of the fifth.
Sterling Newman 3, Fulton 2: Blake Wolfe threw a complete game and Kyle Wolfe had a pair of hits as Sterling Newman staved off Fulton in a Class 1A regional final Monday. It was the second consecutive regional title for the Comets.
Newman broke through against Fulton's Connor Barnett with a second-inning RBI single by Kyle Wolfe (2-for-4), then added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Davis Ludin smacked a two-run homer for Fulton (10-7) in the seventh inning.
Barnett went six innings for the Steamers and allowed just one earned run. Fulton, however, could manage only four hits against Blake Wolfe.
Softball
Entire MAC slate called off: Mother nature postponed the entire slate of conference games Monday night.
Assuming it can get umpires, Bettendorf and North Scott have rescheduled the doubleheader for Tuesday in Eldridge at 5 p.m.
Davenport North-Assumption and Muscatine-Clinton will be played on Wednesday, June 16. PV-Davenport Central have rescheduled for Thursday, June 17 at Brady Street Stadium.
No rescheduled date has been announced for Davenport West and Central DeWitt.