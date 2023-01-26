Prep report: Bettendorf rolls past Davenport West

Girls basketball

Bettendorf 47, Davenport West 24: Lillie Petersen tossed in 18 points and Kayla Fountain added nine as Bettendorf nearly doubled-up Davenport West in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest Thursday at Bettendorf High School.

The Bulldogs led 24-14 at halftime and then outscored the Falcons 13-4 in the third quarter to make it nearly a 20-point advantage.

Ellie Holdorf led West with nine points.

Moline 50, United Township 38: Paige Melton and Samantha Veto each had double-doubles Thursday night as Moline ended a seven-game losing streak with a home win over United Township at Wharton Field House.

Melton scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter and added 10 rebounds for Moline (5-19, 3-7). Malaysia Jones-Collier scored 11 fourth-quarter points for Moline, and Veto finished with 15 points and 11 boards.

KaMarie Perkins had 12 points and seven rebounds for UT (13-12, 5-5).

Geneseo 45, Sterling 19: Geneseo kept pace with Galesburg and Rock Island atop the Western Big 6 with a road victory Thursday night in Sterling.

Annie Wirth scored all nine of her points in the first half to spur the Maple Leafs (20-6, 7-3 Big 6) to a 28-11 halftime advantage. Danielle Beach scored seven of her game-high 11 points in the third quarter for Geneseo.

Addi Mills had six first-half points for Geneseo. Sterling did not attempt a free throw the entire game.

Geneseo plays host to Rock Island, which beat Alleman in double overtime on Thursday to move to 7-3 in league play, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wrestling

North Scott 70, Clinton 12: North Scott racked up eight falls and a major decision victory Thursday night to blow past Clinton in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Yourd Gymnasium.

Matthew Williams (113 pounds), Drew Metcalf (120), Ayden Golden (126), Will McDermott (132), Adam Schneckloth (152), Seth Madden (170), Jace Tippet (182) and Jackson McCallister (220) had pins for the Lancers. North Scott also picked up three forfeit wins in the dual.

Brady Jennings (138) and Luke Jennings (145) had falls for Clinton. Both teams will wrestle Saturday in DeWitt at the MAC tournament.

Moline 66, Alleman 6: Moline capped off its dual season Thursday night with a rout over Alleman at Don Morris Gym. The Maroons finished with a 16-12 dual mark.

Both teams will compete in the Big 6 Conference tournament Saturday in Quincy.