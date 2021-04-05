Prep report: Bettendorf wins behind freshmen

The Spartans out-shot the Little Hawks 15-5, including a 10-3 advantage on goal.

Caleigh Schlichte had three saves in goal for PV, which opens conference play Tuesday night at home against Clinton.

Girls volleyball

Moline 25-25, Orion 19-18: It was a very special "Volley for the Cure" night at Orion High School on Monday as the two programs former coach Jack Wheeler had a major impact on met up in non-conference action.

Wheeler, who passed away from lung cancer last September, was honored during festivities at the game.

On the court, Moline ended a three-match losing streak (all in Western Big 6 Conference play) with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over the hosting Chargers, who had a three match win streak snapped.

However, the motivation behind the meeting was the main thing.

"We thought it would be perfect," said first-year Orion coach Sydney Adams, one of Wheeler's former Chargers along with assistant coaches Tori Hohl and Ashton Lee.