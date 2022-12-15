Prep report: Bettendorf wrestlers beat Central DeWitt, West

Boys wrestling

Bettendorf rolls twice: The Class 3A fourth-ranked Bettendorf High School wrestling team made quick work of both Central DeWitt (58-21) and Davenport West (72-6) in a double dual in DeWitt. The hosting Sabers rebounded for a 54-22 victory over West.

Central DeWitt's Royce Butt, ranked fifth at 132 pounds in Class 2A, knocked off 3A top-ranked Jayce Luna 5-2. Butt recorded takedowns in the first and second periods to get the win.

The Bulldogs followed with four falls and a major decision to take control of the dual.

Butt followed up his big victory with a pin in 1:27 that was one of seven Sabers pins in the victory over the Falcons.

Ten of the 11 matches in that match were decided by pins with the other being a major decision by West’s Ashton Urmie at 170.

Assumption romps past Muscatine, Davenport Central: It was an easy night at the office for the Davenport Assumption wrestlers as they cruised to victories over Muscatine (61-3) and Davenport Central (67-4) in Mississippi Athletic Conference action Thursday at Assumption High School.

The Knights had two wrestlers win on the mat in both matches. Cadyn Wild (132) recorded a 20-5 tech fall in six minutes and a pin in 1:19. Maverick Kindred (285) also posted a tech fall — 21-6 in 4:11 — and pin that came in 1:23.

Geneseo 75, UTHS 3: The Geneseo Maple Leafs enjoyed senior night festivities with a resounding victory over visiting United Township.

Geneseo had 10 wrestlers win by pin. Xavier Marolf (120) had UT’s only victory, a 6-4 overtime decision.

Girls basketball

Rock Island 51, Sterling 42: Trailing by one at halftime, the Rock Island High School girls basketball team rallied for another Western Big 6 Conference victory on Thursday, taking down hosting Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

A furious final rally was not needed by the Rocks in this one as they took care of business in the third quarter and then had to hold. Trailing 22-21 at halftime, the Rocks outscored the Golden Warriors 12-6 in the third to build a cushion before outscoring the hosts 18-14 in the final frame and pulling away after Sterling got as close as one point with 2:30 left in regulation.

The victory moves the 6-7 Rocks to 3-3 in the Western Big 6 Conference. Sterling dropped to 1-8, 0-6 Big 6.

Rocky had good balance at the top of the scoring chart with Kayla Rice leading the team with 16 points and TaMiah Jamison adding 14.

Central DeWitt 54, Davenport West 25: The Central DeWitt Sabers moved to 5-1 Thursday with a dominant Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over hosting Davenport West. The loss dropped the Falcons to 0-5.