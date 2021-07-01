Prep report: Bettendorf's Ripple slugs four home runs

Baseball
Bettendorf 10-13, Assumption 21-1: Jacob Ripple hit three home runs and drove across seven runs in the second game to help Bettendorf salvage a split in its Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Ripple, who also had a two-run homer in the first game, led a 13-1 victory in the nightcap after Assumption’s offense rolled to a 21-10 rout in the first game.
Bettendorf (7-19, 2-12 MAC) scored in nine of 12 innings in the twin bill.
Luke Bohonek, who had two hits and scored three runs in the first game, was the winning pitcher in the second game, limiting Assumption to just three hits.
The Knights (19-12, 8-6 MAC) collected 18 hits in winning the opener. They got four RBIs apiece from J.J. Stratman, Alex Good and Noah Mack in that game with Roderick Tanamor driving across three runs. That quartet combined for 11 hits and 13 runs scored in addition to 15 RBIs.
Muscatine 6-1, Central DeWitt 1-3: Xavier Lerma turned in a complete game outing to lift Muscatine to victory in the first game before Central DeWitt came back to win the nightcap behind the pitching of Boomer Johnson.
Lerma allowed just one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out three for the Muskies (17-10, 8-6 MAC). He also had a single and a double, drove in two runs and even started a 1-6-4 triple play in the top of the fourth inning.
Central DeWitt (16-10, 3-9 MAC) got the split, however, as Johnson allowed only three hits in the second game and retired the last 13 Muscatine batters in order. The only run off him was unearned.
Clinton 5-7, Central 4-5: Third baseman Ben Wittenauer singled in the winning run in the seventh inning to lift Clinton to a walk-off victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
Clinton also won the second game with Jai Jensen picking up the win and Tavian Bailey earning the save.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 6-15, North Scott 3-7: Annika Tinsman drove in five runs with a home run and a double in the second game as Pleasant Valley swept North Scott.
The Spartans (24-6, 10-4 MAC) banged out 23 hits in the two games, including five by Emily Wood.
They trailed 3-0 in the first game before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the six innings. They took control early in the second game by scoring three in the first, five in the second and seven in the third.
Paige Westlin had a home run and three RBIs for North Scott (15-15, 8-8 MAC) in the second game.
Muscatine 9-12, Central DeWitt 1-0: Sophomore Maura Chalupa threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six, as the Muskies extended their winning streak to eight games and completed a MAC sweep with a 12-0 victory in the second game.
Avarie Eagle paced the Muskies offense on the day, going a combined 5 for 7 with four runs scored as Muscatine improved to 27-3, 11-3 in the MAC. With Assumption's sweep of Bettendorf, the Muskies moved into second place behind the Knights.
Aricka Ramser also had a big Game 1 with a 3-for-4 performance with two runs scored and Olivia Harmon had a single, a triple and three RBIs as the offense provided more than enough support for Bree Seaman.
Several Muskies contributed to the shortened Game 2 win as Kaylynn Salyars had a home run, a double and three RBIs and Becca Haag went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Central DeWitt dropped to 5-13 in the MAC, 8-24 overall.