Prep report: Bettendorf's Ripple slugs four home runs

Central DeWitt (16-10, 3-9 MAC) got the split, however, as Johnson allowed only three hits in the second game and retired the last 13 Muscatine batters in order. The only run off him was unearned.

Clinton 5-7, Central 4-5: Third baseman Ben Wittenauer singled in the winning run in the seventh inning to lift Clinton to a walk-off victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Clinton also won the second game with Jai Jensen picking up the win and Tavian Bailey earning the save.

Softball

Pleasant Valley 6-15, North Scott 3-7: Annika Tinsman drove in five runs with a home run and a double in the second game as Pleasant Valley swept North Scott.

The Spartans (24-6, 10-4 MAC) banged out 23 hits in the two games, including five by Emily Wood.

They trailed 3-0 in the first game before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the six innings. They took control early in the second game by scoring three in the first, five in the second and seven in the third.

Paige Westlin had a home run and three RBIs for North Scott (15-15, 8-8 MAC) in the second game.