PREP REPORT: Bohren reaches Gable Donnybrook semis

Wrestling
Bohren reaches Gable Donnybrook semis: In a tournament that features some of the top wrestling teams from across the Midwest, Dustin Bohren proved himself equal to the task Friday.
The Bettendorf 145-pounder pinned Woodstock Marian Catholic's Nik Jimenez, ranked No. 1 at his weight class in Illinois, in the quarterfinals to reach Saturday's semifinals at the inaugural Dan Gable Donnybrook at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Bohren, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, also had a first-round technical fall and a Round of 16 pin to become the only local semifinalist at the meet.
Bohren helped lead the Bulldogs to sixth place in the team standings after the first day with 221.5 points. North Scott, the other Quad-City participant, ended the day in 15th with 150.0 points.
Liberty (Mo.), one of the nation's top-ranked teams, led the way with 379.5 points at the 33-team event.
Bettendorf had five other quarterfinalists, but all fell, including 195-pounder Bradley Hill, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A. Hill gave up a five-point move in the first period to Missouri's top-ranked Wentric Williams of Liberty and fell 6-1, the senior's first loss since his sophomore season.
Like Hill, TJ Koester at 106 pounds got a pair or pins in the first two rounds before falling, with Koester dropping his match to Iowa Class 3A No. 1 Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge 1-0.
Jayce Luna lost 7-5 in sudden victory to Fort Dodge's Koy Davidson in their 126-pound quarterfinal, and Tycho Carmichael (132) and Diego Cortes (220) each got pinned in their quarterfinal for Bettendorf, Cortes by Minnesota's top-ranked Gavin Nelson of Simley and Carmichael by Class 3A No. 3 Kane Naatgeboren of Linn-Mar.
North Scott's closest quarterfinal loss came from Trace Gephart at 120 pounds. The Class 3A third-ranked Lancer fell 5-4 to 3A second-ranked Cale Seaton of Iowa City High.
The other three Lancer quarterfinalists all fell to wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their respective state. Seth Madden (170) got pinned by Linn-Mar's Tate Naatgeboren, who is ranked in the top 10 nationally; Peyton Westlin (152) fell 7-1 to Logan Rathjen of Liberty (Mo.); and AJ Petersen lost 8-2 to Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty.
Boys basketball
Maroons race past Streaks: In a matchup of teams who came into the game with identical 3-0 records, Galesburg held Moline to just six points in the third quarter Friday.
Thankfully for the Maroons, they scored enough in the other three quarters where it didn't matter.
Brock Harding scored 26 points and Kyle Taylor went 8-9 from the free throw line on his way to 21 and the Maroons cruised to a 77-59 win over Galesburg in both teams' Western Big 6 opener.
Moline scored 32 second-quarter points to take a 22-point halftime lead against the Streaks, who were led by Koen Derry's 15 points.
Senior Rob Pulliam didn’t step onto the hardwood in the second half after leaving the game in the second quarter with an apparent left ankle injury, and he added 10 points for the Maroons.
Alleman routed by Sterling: Still seeking their first win of the season, the Alleman Pioneers dropped their Western Big 6 opener to Sterling Friday, 75-35.
Sterling led 53-19 at the break, with the Golden Warriors' JP Schilling scoring 27 in the first half.
The Pioneers fell to 0-3.
Jefferson edges North: Ayrondus Hodges had 20 points and Caden Schroeder finished with 13 as Cedar Rapids Jefferson spoiled Davenport North's home opener on Friday, 63-58.
KJ Lamonte led the Wildcats (0-2) with 18 points.
Dubuque Wahlert 82, Assumption 71: Assumption dropped its opening game of the season on Friday at Wahlert. The Knights return to action Tuesday against Davenport West in the conference opener.
Girls basketball
Lancers defense clamps down: North Scott held Davenport West to just two first-quarter points on its way to a 67-20 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory Friday.
Twelve Lancers scored on the night, led by Lauren Golinghorst and Kayla Fountain with 12 points apiece.
West was paced by Elizabeth Paustian, who scored seven on the night.
North Scott, which built a 42-10 halftime lead, improved to 3-0, 2-0 in the MAC. West fell to 0-2 both on the season and in MAC play.
Schubert leads Knights to win: A.J. Schubert scored 14 points and Assumption built a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 65-35 win over Clinton on Friday.
Sydney Roe added 11 for the Knights (1-1, 1-2), and Assumption had 10 players get in the scoring column.
Clinton (1-1, 1-2) was led by a game-high 16 points by Kanijah Angel.
Central cruises past Muskies: Davenport Central built a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and held on from there, beating Muscatine 50-33 Friday.
Aniah Smith and Adriauna Mayfield each had 15 points for the Blue Devils. It was the first win for head coach Amara Burrage at the school.