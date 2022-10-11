PREP REPORT: Bollman back with Alleman girls soccer program

Girls soccer

Bollman back at Alleman: Alleman High School officials announced Randy Bollman as girls soccer coach in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Bollman coached the Pioneers from 2011 to 2020, guiding the team to seven regional titles, its first two sectional titles and its first super-sectional berth, followed by a third-place finish in its first state appearance in 2015 in Class 1A.

Bollman takes over for Chad Hollmer, who coached the team the last two years and guided the Pioneers to a sectional title last spring. The mostly young team with only four seniors went 17-3-1 and allowed just 14 goals last season.

Bollman has also coached at the club level locally since 2006.

“I'm very excited to be back home at Alleman leading the girls soccer program,” Bollman said. “I look forward to working with the administration, parents, and players in an effort to continue to grow the 'Beautiful Game' at Alleman.”

Boys soccer

United Township 4, Galesburg 2 (OT): The Panthers closed the Big 6 Conference slate with a senior night win as freshman Brodie King led the way with two goals.

King’s second goal gave the Panthers (7-8, 4-3 Big 6) the lead in overtime before an Austin Devilder goal made it 4-2 in the 88th minute. Braden Cruse had UT’s first goal in the first minute and King scored in the 65th. Ismael Hernandez had eight saves in goal for UT.

Volleyball

Alleman drops match at Quincy: The Alleman High School volleyball team was swept 25-7, 25-16 in its Western Big 6 Conference road matchup against Quincy on Tuesday.

The Pioneers (1-11 WB6) were led offensively by junior outside hitter Claire Hulke, who racked up a team-high four kills. She also had a block and two digs. Rhyca Fullerlove added three kills and Audrey Erickson tallied two.

Kristina Johannes had a team-high four digs and Megan Hulke dished out seven assists. The loss was Alleman’s fourth straight in conference play and moved Quincy to 8-4 in league play.

The Pioneers return to the court at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sterling (3-8).